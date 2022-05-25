Uvalde Teacher Killed In Shooting Called ‘Hero’ In Daughter’s Heartbreaking Tribute

Eva Mireles, the fourth grade teacher killed in the mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school on Tuesday, was paid tribute to by her daughter, Adalynn, in a heartbreaking post the following day. “My sweet mommy , I will miss you forever,” she wrote on Twitter (below). “My heart will forever be broken. My best friend, my twin was taken from me. Thank you for loving me in the best ways and for raising me to become so strong.”

My sweet mommy , I will miss you forever. 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/SIxKrgX6Xi — Adalynn ✞💛 (@addy_celeste) May 25, 2022

Eva was in the classroom where another adult and 19 students, all children, were slaughtered by an 18-year-old lone gunman at Robb Elementary in the deadliest school shooting in almost a decade. Eva was an educator for 17 years and enjoyed running, hiking, biking, according to her profile on the school district’s website. She also wrote that she had a “supportive, fun and loving family.”

“Mom, I have no words to describe how I feel right now, tomorrow, and for the rest of my life,” Adalynn wrote. “I don’t know how to do this without you, but I will take care of dad. I will take care of our dogs and I will forever say your name

so you are always remembered, Eva Mireles, 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary who selflessly jumped in front of her students to save their lives.”

“My heart will forever be broken,” she continued. “My best friend, my twin was taken from me. Thank you for loving me in the best ways and for raising me to become so strong.” Adalynn concluded her emotional message with: “I want to thank you mom, for being such an inspiration to me. I will forever be so proud to be your daughter. My sweet mommy, I will see you again.”

Scores of celebrities have spoken out after the tragedy, calling for gun reform. “This HAS to stop,” Halle Berry wrote. “WE must demand that our government DO BETTER!” Taylor Swift shared, ““Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others.” And LeBron James posted, “When it enough is enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school.”

Hours after the tragedy occurred, President Joe Biden made a special press briefing asking for Americans to find their “backbone” and fight for better gun safety laws. “As a nation, we have to ask, ‘When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name do we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?” he said from the White House’s Roosevelt Room.