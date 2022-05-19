Diddy Clarifies What Name He’s Going By After Legally Changing Sean Combs To ‘Love’

After changing his moniker numerous times, Diddy is clearing up confusion for fans around what they should call him. When Ellen DeGeneres asked the rapper on a recent episode of her show what his actual name is, Diddy shared that it was “very important” to clear him up. “I decided that I’m just going to go with the name Diddy,” he shared.

The 52-year-old has gone by several names of the years, including Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy, Puffy, and even changing his name legally to “Love” in 2021.

“Love is my real name,” Diddy explained. “So, I just changed my name to Sean Love Combs. That’s what it says on my driver’s license. That is my official name. Love.”

View Related Gallery D'Lila & Jessie Combs: Photos Of Diddy & Kim Porter's Stylish Twin Teens D'Lila Star and Jessie James Combs are the daughters of Diddy and the late Kim Porter, who sadly passed away from pneumonia in Nov. 2018. The girls were born in 2006, and have an older biological brother, Christian, who was born in 1998. They also have a half brother, Justin, from Diddy's previous relationship, and another half brother, Quincy, from Kim's previous relationship (although Diddy adopted Quincy himself). Additionally, the girls have a half-sister named Chance, who is only five months older than them, Diddy cheated on Kim with Sarah Chapman and got her pregnant. Even though Diddy and Kim ended their relationship in 2007, they still stayed extremely close to co-parent the twins over the years, and Diddy was a strong support system for D'Lila and Jessie when Kim passed away. Keep clicking through the gallery to check out photos of D'Lila and Jessie over the years. Chance Combs with Sisters Jessie James Combs and D'Lila Combs Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 15 May 2022

He added, “I’m Love. I am Love. I have made it!”

Diddy took to Instagram on May 3, 2021 to share his state-issued Florida driver’s license, showing the change of his middle name of “John” to “Love.” Under the since-deleted photo, Diddy even wrote out his new full signature of “Sean Love Combs.”