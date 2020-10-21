Kendall & Kylie Jenner Just Launched A Clothing Line On Amazon & Everything’s Under $90

The world’s most stylish sisters, Kendall & Kylie Jenner, just launched a clothing line on Amazon that’s stylish & super affordable & you can shop the collection right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 23, just launched a clothing line on Amazon, Kendall + Kylie x The Drop, and it is absolutely fabulous. Not only are all of the pieces super stylish like the sisters, but everything is below $90! From sweaters to blouses, shoes, purses, and more, the collection has a ton of fabulous pieces. Even better, every piece from the collection comes with a free face covering so you can rock your new clothes while staying protected.

This isn’t the first time the sisters have launched a clothing line, in fact, they’ve had their brand Kendall + Kylie for a few years with the same types of clothes but at a higher price point. We couldn’t be more excited that the sisters created a more affordable line that fits all different styles and we rounded up our top 10 favorite pieces which you can shop for below!

1. KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s Turtleneck Bodysuit With Cut-out – Amazon Exclusive

Available in two colors – black tie-dye and pink tie-dye – this skintight long-sleeve bodysuit is perfect to wear with a pair of jeans or a skirt. It has a turtleneck and a massive cutout on the chest. Kylie rocked the black tie-dye and accessorized with gold bracelets while Kendall wore the pink one alone. $49, amazon.com

2. KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s Cropped Cardigan – Amazon Exclusive

We are loving this cozy blue cropped cardigan! It has a subtle pale blue tie-dye pattern and is super soft. You can wear it unbuttoned with a tank top underneath or wear it buttoned with a pair of high-waisted pants. Kendall rocked this sweater with a pair of high-waisted light-wash jeans. $59, amazon.com

3. KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s Cargo Pant – Amazon Exclusive

These high-waisted cargo pants are a must-have. They come in three different colors – acid wash, gray tie-dye, and pale blue, and they’re made from 100% cotton. They’re super flattering as they’re fitted around the waist and thighs but flare out from the knees down. Even better, the pants come with a face mask so you can look stylish and be protected. $79, amazon.com

4. KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s Puff Sleeve V-neck – Amazon Exclusive

This is one of our favorite pieces from the collection. The long-sleeve V-neck top comes in two colors – gray and blue – and it’s fitted and super comfortable. It has a stretchy fabric that gives it a snug fit and you can buy the matching high-waisted sweatpants to wear it as a set or rock it tucked into a pair of jeans. $49, amazon.com

5. KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s Vegan Leather Paperbag Shorts

Kendall and Kylie love these shorts which come in four different colors – tan, black, olive green, and forest green. The high-waisted faux-leather shorts have a cinched in paperbag waist with a drawstring to pull it tighter or looser and the actual shorts have a baggy, lived-in fit. They fell in the middle of the thighs and can be dressed up with heels for a night out or a pair of sneakers for a more casual look. $59, amazon.com

6. KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s Scribble Ruffle Wrap Top – Amazon Exclusive

Ok, this shirt is seriously fabulous and is perfect for any occasion. It has a deep V-neckline that’s outlined with ruffles while the shirt is fastened to the side as it’s a wrap top. The long sleeves are loose and airy while ruffled wrist cuffs complete this girly top. $69, amazon.com

7. KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s Handkerchief Top With Sequin Fringe – Amazon Exclusive

This top is everything. It reminds us of the dress Kendall wore to her 21st birthday party back in 2016 as it’s silver and sparkly. The spaghetti strap top has a cowl neckline and is covered in silver sequins in the front with asymmetrical fringe trim. The back of the shirt is much shorter and has a cotton gray fabric which makes it extra comfortable. $49, amazon.com

8. KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s Cold Shoulder Dress – Amazon Exclusive

Perfect for a fancy fall occasion, this cold shoulder dress is stunning. The sleeveless frock is 100% polyester and has a criss-cross neckline that’s knotted at the nape of the neck. It’s super fitted and flattering, while the skirt is fit-and-flare and flows into an asymmetrical ruffle layered hem. $89, amazon.com

9. KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s Lace Up Jogger – Amazon Exclusive

Tie-dye has without a doubt been the hottest trend of the season and the sisters made sure to incorporate the print into a lot of their pieces from the collection. We especially love these sweatpants as that’s all we’ve been wearing these past few months and the best part is, you can dress them up or down. They’re high-waisted and loose but super comfortable and soft, plus, it comes with a matching sweatshirt that you can buy if you want to wear the full set. $59, amazon.com



10. KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s 90’s Graphic T-Shirt – Amazon Exclusive

This is the cutest idea ever! The girls made two T-shirts, one that says 1997, (Kylie’s birth year), and one that reads 1995, (Kendall’s birth year). The cozy top is made from 100% cotton and has a baggy, vintage fit so you can tuck it into jeans or rock it alone with sweats. $35, amazon.com