Brian Austin Green Loses 20 Lbs. Amidst Ulcerative Colitis Battle During Sharna’s Pregnancy

Brian Austin Green revealed he’s suffering from ulcerative colitis, causing a dramatic weight loss. The actor, 48, lost “like 20 pounds” he confirmed in an interview on Good Morning America that aired on Thursday, May 19. Brian said he had “dealt with ulcerative colitis a few times,” but added this round was “a real rough experience.”

"As long as I can keep things within my system that my body doesn't think I'm poisoning it with … then it doesn't fight back." @withBAGpod and @SharnaBurgess open up to @kayleehartung about the actor's recent battle with ulcerative colitis. https://t.co/qrwjBZayIg pic.twitter.com/Okwrh2JQ73 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 19, 2022

Ulcerative colitis is an autoimmune condition that is also a type of irritable bowel disease (IBD). It can cause both inflammation and ulcers in the rectum and large intestine per Web MD. Other symptoms include diarrhea mixed with blood and severe abdominal pain leading additional effects like to fever, anemia and weight loss.

Brian has been dealing with the disease amid Sharna Burgess‘ first pregnancy, which the couple announced in Feb. 2022. Sharna, 36, has since confirmed that the pair are expecting a boy.

View Related Gallery Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess: Photos Of The Couple With His Kids & More Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday, but it wasn't at the most likely location. The pair were seen arriving at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other , outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug. Everyone seemed in great spirits throughout the evening, including Brian who has still been dealing with his ongoing divorce with Megan Fox. She is said to be hoping to move on quickly from the past, but rumors are that Brian has been making the process more difficult than it needs to be, delaying her from moving forward with her steamy new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly Pictured: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Malibu, C - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are expecting their baby real soon and the couple can't seem to keep their hands (and lips) off each other. The lovebirds are out shopping at Sweet Bu Candy in Malibu and Sharna is showing off her huge bump meanwhile Brian leans over for a kiss during their walk. Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“Sharna had never experienced it at all,” he said in the interview. “Sharna was amazing. Six, seven months pregnant, taking care of my three young kids because I was pretty bedridden for a while,” he said, referencing kids Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

“I didn’t realize how debilitating it was until I saw him and watched weight drop off him,” the pregnant Dancing With The Stars alum explained.

Brian, who is best known for his role on Beverly Hills, 90210 and the 2019 spinoff, also shared the steps he’s taken to get better — including going dairy and gluten free “as much as possible” to help with flare-ups which kept him in bed for all of April.

“It’s really just dietary, like, as long as I can keep things within my system that my body doesn’t think I’m poisoning it with, then it doesn’t fight back,” he added. “I would eat food, and literally it was like, my body didn’t process any of that. So then, when you start playing catch up with, like, staying on top of being hydrated enough, that’s such a battle.”