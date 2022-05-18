Camila Cabello Rocks Plunging White Top In Sexy Glam Photo

Another day, another sexy selfie from Camila Cabello who looked gorgeous in a plunging, ivory mesh crop top. The 25-year-old posted a sultry photo of herself wearing the Dion Lee Crochet Corset Top while looking at the camera in full glam. The singer’s long brown hair was parted in the middle and down in loose beach waves while a metallic brown smokey eye and a glossy nude lip completed her look.

Camila posted the photo with the caption, “you take the psycho out of my bRAAAAIIIIIN.” Her sleeveless ribbed top featured a low-cut, scoop neckline while the bodice was completely see-through and tight around her tiny waist. She topped her look off with tiny gold hoop earrings and a gold ring.

Camila has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and just recently she attended the Hispanic Federation Gala in NYC when she wore a tight white satin ensemble.

For the occasion, Camila wore a high-neck, long-sleeve Rick Owens Magnetic Draped Jersey Top that was ruched on the bodice, styled with a matching, high-waisted Rick Owens Asymmetric Draped Jersey Skirt that had a plunging, hip-high slit on the side. She accessorized her look with a pair of white Le Silla Over-the-Knee Patent Boots and dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Aside from this outfit, Camila just starred in the new Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Fragrance campaign where she slayed in some seriously sexy outfits.

One of our favorites was her long-sleeve black jumpsuit that was completely sheer, revealing a black bra and matching high-waisted underwear beneath. Another outfit pictured Camila in a low-cut Alaia Iconic Denim Bralette with AGOLDE 90’s Straight Jeans in Light Indigo, a black Etro Buckle-Fastened Leather Belt, and an Erdem Bella Crystal-Embellished Shirt on top.