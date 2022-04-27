Camila Cabello Slays In Sheer Bodysuit For Victoria’s Secret’s First Bilingual Campaign

Camila Cabello looked stunning in a sheer bodysuit & other sexy outfits for the new Victoria's Secret campaign.

By:
April 27, 2022 12:52PM EDT
Image Credit: Victoria's Secret

Camila Cabello just starred in a new Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Fragrance campaign and for the first time ever, the campaign was bilingual. The 25-year-old looked absolutely stunning in a slew of photos where she rocked a sheer mesh bodysuit, a plunging denim corset, and so much more.

Camila Cabello looked stunning in this sheer black bodysuit for a new Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Fragrance campaign. (Victoria’s Secret)
For the first time ever, the campaign was bilingual & Camila slayed in this plunging denim bustier top. (Victoria’s Secret)

In our favorite photo from the shoot, Camila showed off her toned figure in a skintight, long-sleeve black jumpsuit that was completely sheer, revealing a black bra and matching high-waisted underwear beneath.

As if the photos couldn’t get any sexier, Camila rocked a plunging, spaghetti strap denim corset top that laced up in the middle of her chest, and showed off ample cleavage. She posted the photo on her Instagram writing, “i loved this shoot ! It’s rare that my lil sun freckles get to have their moment.”

In other stunning photos, Camila rocked a strapless pink fluffy tulle crop top, a white top with massive ruffled sleeves, and a bedazzled white button-down shirt.

In another photo, Camila rocked a fluffy pink tulle strapless crop top. (Victoria’s Secret)

Camila gushed about working with the brand, “For me, being a Bombshell is being exactly who you are and having the courage to celebrate who you are every day. I’m excited to join Victoria’s Secret in embracing the Bombshell in every woman.”

Meanwhile, Raúl Martinez, Chief Creative Director at Victoria’s Secret, raved about working with Camila, “On set, Camila exuded a presence throughout the day that didn’t need to be directed – her vibrance and confidence shined through organically. It was all about a celebration of her and her personality that
brought this fragrance and campaign to life.”

