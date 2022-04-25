Camila Cabello Is All Smiles As She Rocks Cutoff Overalls To Party At Coachella: Photos

Although she wasn’t performing, Camila Cabello still made it out to the second weekend of Coachella Music Festival on April 24. The “Havana” hitmaker, 25, was pictured in such a stylish outfit while arriving at the California festival with some friends. Camila’s choice of attire included cutoff denim overalls that covered her white crochet bra. She accessorized her look with a pair of 90s-style sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, colorful beaded necklaces and bracelets, and a pair of white Nike sneakers.

The former Fifth Harmony bandmate’s brunette hair was done up in a stylish ponytail for the festival. Camila had a giant smile on her face upon arriving at the second weekend of the popular outdoor event. She got to witness a number of stars performing including headliners The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.

Camila spent her whole weekend at Coachella, after releasing her new album Familia on April 8. She partied in the desert at the Saturday show (April 23) in a cutoff tee, ripped daisy dukes and a bandana. Camila’s been one of the best-dressed stars at Coachella this year!

Now that she’s single, Camila has been having fun with gal pals and focusing on her music career. She was the musical guest for the April 9 episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal and performed her new single “Psychofreak” with Willow Smith. The song references her split with Fifth Harmony and comes from her album Familia, which also features the hit track “Bam Bam” about her ex Shawn Mendes.