Camila Cabello Stuns In White Dress With Thigh-High Leg Slit At Hispanic Federation Gala

Camila Cabello always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the Hispanic Federation Gala held at the Museum of Natural History in NYC on April 28. The 25-year-old wore a tight, long-sleeve satin dress with a high slit on the front that revealed her thigh-high boots.

Camila’s dress featured a high neck and was completely ruched on the bodice while the skirt had a slit on the front that ended all the way at the tops of her thighs. She styled the maxi with a pair of thigh-high, white patent leather pointed-toe boots and silver earrings.

As for her glam, Camila had her long, dark brown hair down in loose beach waves while parted in the middle. A sultry metallic smokey eye and a glossy nude lip completed her look.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Thigh High Boots: PICS Camila Cabello Hispanic Federation Gala, New York, USA - 28 Apr 2022

Camila has been on a roll lately and she just starred in a new Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Fragrance campaign marking the first time ever that brand has ever launched a bilingual campaign.

Camila looked gorgeous in the photos rocking a slew of sexy outfits and one of our favorites was her long-sleeve black jumpsuit that was completely sheer, revealing a black bra and matching high-waisted underwear beneath.

Another one of our favorite looks was her plunging Alaia Iconic Denim Bralette that she styled with AGOLDE 90’s Straight Jeans in Light Indigo, a black Etro Buckle-Fastened Leather Belt, and an Erdem Bella Crystal-Embellished Shirt on top.

From her white Aje Vanades Ruffled Crop Top with Jennifer Fisher 3 Samira Hoops Earrings to her black Alexander McQueen Asymmetrical Ruffled Blazer, and her strapless pink Loulou Ruffled Tulle Bandeau Top – Camila slayed the campaign.