Ben Affleck Makes Surprise Appearance In Jennifer Lopez’s Doc Trailer: Watch

Though Netflix’s upcoming HALFTIME documentary looks at “the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is…to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration,” no one expected Ben Affleck to appear. After all, the two didn’t reconnect until April 2021, a year after Jennifer’s Super Bowl LIV halftime show. Yet, in the HALFTIME trailer that dropped today (Apr. 18), Ben, 49, made a surprise appearance, discussing the toll that living in the spotlight must have on Jennifer, 52. “And I said to her once, ‘doesn’t this bother you?’ And she said, ‘I expected this,'” said Affleck.

HALFTIME arrives on Netflix on June 8 and promises to give fans an “intimate peek behind the curtain” of J.Lo’s life and career. “The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions. And it’s only the beginning. HALFTIME serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez’s life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.”

HALFTIME will also open the 2022 edition of the Tribeca Festival, kicking off on June 8 in New York City. “It’s an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer’s life and career just miles from where she grew up,” said the director and Tribeca alum Amanda Micheli, per Deadline. “To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true.”

View Related Gallery Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Best PDA Photos: Kissing, Holding Hands & More Jennifer Lopez and <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/celeb/ben-affleck/">Ben Affleck</a> are one of Hollywood's most talked about couples, with a romance spanning over two decades. They got together after meeting on the set of their amovie, 'Gigli,' in 2001. By the end of 2002, they were engaged. Although they were set to wed in Sept. 2003, they called the nuptials off just days ahead of time, claiming that excessive media attention was to blame. However, they ended the relationship in January 2004, before ever tying the knot. Jen and Ben went on to live separate lives, although they had nothing but nice things to say about one another in the years that followed. She had two kids with Marc Anthony, while he had three with Jennifer Garner. In April 2021, Jennifer ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, and it wasn't long before she was spotted out with Ben once again. Seventeen years after they were last together, they quickly rekindled their relationship and got serious fast. During both times they've been together, Jennifer and Ben have not been shy about PDA. Click through the gallery to see their cutest photos as a couple! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss after leaving a Mexican restaurant on May 17, 2022. They were joined by her son, Max, for the outing.

J.Lo’s halftime show has been regarded as one of the better performances in Super Bowl history. While co-headlining the event with Shakira, J.Lo put on a celebration of Latin culture, one that saw a statement on the U.S. immigration policy (there were “kids in cages” during the event) and a surprise performance debut from J.Lo’s daughter, Emme. Emme joined her mother on a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” and a version of mom’s hit, “Let’s Get Loud.”

In the years since J.Lo’s halftime show, a lot has changed. She and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement, allowing “Bennifer 2.0” to happen. J.Lo. and Ben have since gotten engaged, as has Marc Anthony, the father of J.Lo’s twins – Emme and Max. J.Lo’s ex recently announced that he and Nadia Ferreira were betrothed.