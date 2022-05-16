Khloe Kardashian Rocks Silver Sparkle Bikini From Good American In Sexy New Photos

Khloe Kardashian rocked a sparkling silver bikini from her Good American line in new photos, showing off her incredibly fit figure in the process.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian is looking hotter than ever these days! The Kardashians star rocked a sparkling silver bikini in a recent Instagram on Monday, sharing a new style from her Good American line. “Silver Sparkle Swim” the 37-year-old captioned the post of her posing in a mirror in what looked like a show room for her line, showing off her incredibly stellar bod in the process.

She also posted another shot while laying on the floor, giving more detail to the fabric and details of the bikini. She also showed off a gorgeous face of makeup and large gold hoop earrings. “Good Morning,” the reality star captioned the photo.

Her flaunting her bod and the new styles from the brand come after she just shared more pics from the line, that time posing in a purple swimsuit along with a matching long-sleeved overshirt. In the May 14 Instagram, she had her blonde hair parted to one side as she tilted her head in the pic and accessorized her look with big silver hoop earrings.

The beauty also showed off flattering makeup that included a pink-purplish toned lipstick that matched her outfit perfectly. Her mascara and eyeshadow were also on point and her toned abs were on full display. “Sparkle Swim, Link in bio,” Khloe captioned the pic as she also tagged Good American’s account.

In addition to showing off her various bikinis and bikini bod, Khloe’s been wowing at some prestigious events! She recently showed up to the 2022 Met Gala earlier this month and posed in an incredible shimmery golden gown by Moschino. The fashion choice was somewhat sheer and she topped it off with a black shawl and black gloves. Her shoulder-length blonde hair was also straightened and parted to one side, which gave off a sleek look, and her makeup was full of lighter tones, which gave off a somewhat natural feel to her features. It was Khloe’s first appearance at the Met and she definitely didn’t disappoint!

