Amber Heard Denies Pooping on Johnny Depp’s Bed: ‘I Don’t Think That’s Funny’

Update (5/16/22 12:20 p.m. EST): Amber Heard said that she didn’t defecate her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s bed in her testimony on Monday, May 16. The Aquaman actress’s lawyers asked her if she’d participated in a prank, and she responded: “Absolutely not.”

Amber spoke about the incident where Johnny found poop on his bed while she was away with friends at Coachella. She described having their dogs on the bed, and she also detailed “bowel control issues” that one of the dogs had.

After speaking about the dogs on the bed, Amber explained why she wouldn’t have pooped on Johnny’s bed. She’d alleged that she and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had gotten into another fight during her birthday, saying that she wouldn’t have wanted to prank him in any capacity. “First of all, I don’t think that’s funny. I don’t know what a grown woman does. I was not also in a pranking mood. My life was falling apart,” she explained. “I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband with whom I was desperately in love. I knew I needed to leave. It was not really a jovial time. And I don’t think that’s funny. Period. It’s disgusting.”

Later in her testimony, Amber described an alleged argument following the death of Johnny’s mother that she and her ex-husband got into, where he continued to speak about the supposed prank. She said that she called a friend to “quell” Johnny, but she alleged that he yelled at the friend over the phone. After the argument, Amber claimed she was trying to leave the house when Johnny allegedly threw the phone at her.

Original: Amber Heard, 36, allegedly admitted that she defecated in the bed she once shared with ex-husband Johnny Depp, 58, according to the testimony of Johnny’s former executive chauffer and security guard, Starling Jenkins III. The revelation came during testimony given April 28 via live video call to the Fairfax, Virgina, court, per People. Specifically, Starling said he “had a conversation pertaining to the surprise she left in the boss’s bed” after a major fight the Aquaman actress had with her then-husband.

He added that she called it “a horrible practical joke gone wrong,” and that she shared the detail while Starling was driving the actress to the Coachella festival in Indio, California one 2016 evening. Thursday’s day in court for Johnny’s $50 million defamation trial against Amber was full of uncomfortable moments, including a mention of whether or not bodyguard Malcom Connolly witnessed the Ed Wood star exposing his genitalia to urinate in an Australian house the couple were inhabiting in 2015. Johnny was filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales there.

The highly publicized trial has been rife with lurid details of Johnny and Amber’s private life, including an alleged finger-severing incident in which Johnny claims a fight escalated to Amber throwing a vodka bottle at him. He says the bottle hit his hand and severed a piece of his middle finger. “I looked down, and realized the tip of my finger had been severed, and I was looking directly at bones sticking out and the meaty portion of your inside of your finger, and blood was just pouring out,” he said during trial on April 20.

The proceedings have been drawn out since April 11 and comes following a devastating loss for the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star — Johnny notably lost his U.K libel case against The Sun for calling him a “wife beater,” in late 2020. The blow cost the actor his role in Fantastic Beasts, as Warner Bros asked him to resign amid questions of his credibility and character.

Still, he believes he has a good chance at what he calls “vindication” in the case with Amber. “Despite everything that went down with the case in London, Johnny is feeling more and more confident as the days in court for this trial have progressed,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This time around feels very different since they’re back in the States and Johnny has supporters who weren’t able to be there for him previously.”