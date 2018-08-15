Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-Wife Amber Heard Of Purposely Pooping In Their Bed After A Nasty Fight

Just when we thought the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard split couldn’t get any uglier, now there’s allegations that she purposely pooped in their marital bed as retribution following a vicious fight.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s divorce was finalized a year and a half ago, but we’re still getting ugly stories from things that went down during their tumultuous two-year marriage. The UK’s The Mirror has come out with a wild tale that the 32-year-old actress allegedly pooped in their marital bed as revenge when her then-husband showed up late for her 30th birthday bash in LA in April of 2016. The publication says that the act was the final straw that sent their wedded union towards a divorce filing a month later. The site even claims that another fight over the poo in May of 2016 is what caused the alleged phone throwing incident by Johnny that left Amber with facial bruises, in which police were called to their downtown LA penthouse to investigate possible domestic violence.

“Depp accused his wife and her pals of deliberately soiling the sheets” after he showed up two hours late to her birthday party the site alleges from a “source” close to the 55-year-old actor. The publication adds that there was “strong, photographic evidence that connected Amber to the feces and it was left as a prank.”

The Mirror claims that a rep for the Aquaman actress told them it was a total misunderstanding and that her pet Yorkie Boo‘s health was to blame for poo in the sheets. “Boo has some serious bowel control issues. There was never a joke, it wasn’t something done to be disrespectful. It was an innocent thing, it’s what pets will do. We don’t have anything else to say. Ms Heard is moving on and we do not want to engage in this nonsense,” the site reports. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to both Johnny and Amber’s reps regarding this story.

The publication however tells a different tale that the excrement was too large to come from a tiny Yorkshire Terrier. They claim that a housekeeper found the mess the following day and that “The worker suggested the feces were too big to be from their dog,” The Mirror reports. In the divorce, Amber won custody of the couple’s Yorkies Boo and Pistol so if they’re having an bowel issues still, it’s her problem to deal with now.