Rebecca Romijn & Jerry O’Connell’s Twins, 13, Look So Grown Up In Rare Photo With Mom

“Happy Mother’s Day! So proud to be mom to these two,” Rebecca Romijn captioned the photo she posted to her Instagram on Sunday (May 8) in honor of the maternal holiday. Rebecca, 49, posed with the two daughters she shares with hubby Jerry O’Connell, twins Dolly and Charlie O’Connell. The 13-year-old girls came up to their mother’s cheekbones, proving that they were growing faster than ever.

“Happy Mother’s Day! I hope you had a wonderful day!” added one fan, and many more of Rebecca’s 231, 000+ followers joined in. “3 Beauties! Happy Mothers Day.” “You and Jerry are doing a good job raising your daughters.” “Girl power , happy mother’s day.” “Happy Mother’s Day @rebeccaromijn. May it be Happiness, joy, love and Blessing filled.” “And they’re so lucky to have you as a mama.”

Rebecca and Jerry welcomed their twins on Dec. 28, 2008, a year after the X-Men actress and The Talk star tied the knot. In November 2021, the actress revealed she was having a “Rock n Roll [Birthday]” with her family at a Rolling Stones concert. Jerry, 48, Rebecca, and their girls all sported Rolling Stones t-shirts. Jerry sported a little bit of facial scruff and some wild hair, while Rebecca rocked a pair of leather pants.

A few days before Rebecca posted her Mother’s Day tribute, she revisited her past life with John Stamos. Rebecca and the Full House star were married from 1998 to 2005, and Rebecca spoke about the time on the May 7 episode of The Talk. “Going through a divorce is terrible, it’s awful,” Rebecca said. “I was with him for 10 years. Divorce feels like a failure and there were a lot of things that I had to let go of that were very sad.”

“I do, I have a lot of really fun memories,” Rebecca added. “I have a lot of fond memories of him. A lot of things about him that I miss. But yeah, it’s tricky. It’s a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heartbreaking.” She also said that “saw him just a few weeks ago, [the] first time we split up.” However, Rebecca revealed she was with the girls in the car, and she didn’t speak to her ex. “I didn’t think my hair looked good,” she joked.