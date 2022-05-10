Lisa Vanderpump Admits She’s ‘Very Sad’ About Tom & Katie’s Split: ‘Marriage Is Hard’

If you want to get married, maybe don’t have Lisa Vanderpump officiate, considering both weddings she’s stood for thus far have appeared to end in divorce! The restauranteur spoke to HollywoodLife.com from her new Vanderpump à Paris restaurant in Las Vegas, and shared her thoughts on her employees, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s split. “I think it is obviously very sad,” Lisa told HL. “Marriage is hard, and maybe they just need to reassess everything. We’ve been living in a suspended reality through COVID and come out the other side, so maybe let’s all just take a breath.”

She continued, “If they need my counsel, I’m here. I’ve been married for 39 years, and as I say, I’m being realistic, it’s not always easy. Some people make mistakes, you know, and sometimes you just take breath and more forward.” Katie and Tom first announced their split via Instagram statements on March 15 after 12 years together. One week later, Katie filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, according to documents obtained by HollywoodLife. The paperwork also listed their date of separation as February 12. During an appearance on Lindsey Metselaar‘s We Met At Acme podcast in early April, the Vanderpump Rules star said she told Schwartz that she “not feeling very happy,” but he “just didn’t really do anything.” “I think he thought that I was just gonna get over it or something. And then, it was a couple of weeks later, I had decided that I had wanted to get a divorce,” she told the host.

Lisa admitted she’s been busy opening her new Vegas restaurant and rehabbing a broken leg, so she “hasn’t really had the time that I think I need to really sit and talk to them.” The former Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills added the Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas to her large portfolio of restaurants in late April. The eclectic and trendy spot is a Parisian dream, with designs done by Lisa and her partner Nick Alain. “As soon as you walk into it, you think it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before. It is truly exceptional. It’s bespoke, it’s curated, everything is unique,” Lisa gushed. “It’s the sexiest restaurant I think you probably will ever see!”

Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney: Photos Of The Former Couple
Los Angeles, CA - It's over for Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz. The Vanderpump Rules stars confirmed their split after 12 years together, with both parties posting separate announcements to their respective Instagram accounts. Today, Tom stepped out in Los Angeles still wearing his wedding ring despite the announcement.

Vanderpump à Paris features approximately 200 seats with multiple seating areas, decorated with plush velvet art nouveau banquettes, adorned with oversized, ornately embellished pillows, as well as chandelier light fixtures and bespoke furniture from Vanderpump and Alain’s celebrated design line, Vanderpump Alain. “We wanted to really give that romantic, industrial feeling… that you’ve been immersed literally in another country and you really are sitting in the heart of Paris,” Lisa told HL.