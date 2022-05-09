Jennifer Aniston Makes Her Bed & Does Chores At Her $21 Million Home In Vital Proteins Ad

Jennifer Aniston answers the question, “What keeps me vital?” in the new ad for Vital Proteins released on Monday, May 9. The ad showed the 53-year-old actress getting plenty of chores done in her multi-million dollar home, including playing with her dogs, making the bed, preparing smoothies, and working out. It also shows her snacking on some yummy-looking bars from Vital Proteins.

Throughout the voiceover, Jennifer lists tons of things that help her to feel “vital,” while clips of her around the house, as well as photos of her with friends. “Meaningful work, something to be passionate about, something to get better at, time to reflect, play too—so vital. Friends are vital. Community, connection. When big feelings arise, movement is vital. When the pressure mounts, breath is vital. Nowadays, the simple things are vital. A good cup of coffee, silent mode, morning walks with the dogs: vital. Beyond that, it’s rest, water, movement, and Vital Proteins,” she said. Towards the end of the video, Jennifer asked the viewer to think about what makes them feel vital. “What about you? Every moment is vital, because you are vital.”

In an Instagram post, Jennifer called making the ad “fun,” and she seems to be very excited to work with the company. “I spent the last year collaborating closely with the Vital Proteins team on this new bar collection, helping to handpick the ingredients and flavors that I love. I can’t wait for people to try them out,” she said in a press release.

View Related Gallery Jennifer Aniston Then & Now: See Pics Of The 'Friends' Icon Through The Years Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tri Star Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5853885a) Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston - 1992 Tri Star TV TV Portrait Edge, The (US TV Series)

While Vital Proteins must be a great supplement for the Murder Mystery actress, Jennifer also laid out her workout routine, including a cardio exercise on a StairMaster, jumping rope, and much more. a recent interview with First For Women in March. “Changing up my workout routine is key…I always try to surprise my muscles,” she said, while also detailing some of her favorite breakfast recipes.