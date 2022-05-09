Chrissy Teigen Rocks High-Waisted Daisy Dukes & Knee-High Boots: Photo

Chrissy Teigen, 36, looked incredible in her latest social media pic! The model rocked a black tank top, short denim shorts, and black knee-high boots in an Instagram snapshot she shared on May 8. She had her hair partly down and extended one arm over her head as she held a black jacket in it while her other hand was on her waist.

Chrissy stood outside in the pic and flashed a big smile as an American flag could be seen behind her. “the shorts are @area okay!!!!!” she wrote in the caption, promoting the brand. Her fans were quick to respond shortly after she posted the epic photo.

“Legs for days!” one fan wrote while another called her “beautiful.” A third shared, “Looking great” and many others posted heart-eyed emojis to signify their love of the post.

View Related Gallery Stars In Short Shorts: Photos Of Hailey Bieber & Other Celebs Rocking Daisy Dukes Daisy dukes are a classic staple in Americans' wardrobes. The term was coined from Catherine Bach's role as the bombshell "Daisy Duke" in "The Dukes of Hazzard," a television show that ran between 1979 and 1985. Now, hot pants are the norm, especially among Hollywood's biggest stars. Hailey Baldwin is seen here, rocking the go-to LA look: short shorts, a cropped white tank and a pair of slick shades. Daisy dukes are perfect for running errands, as Ariel Winter will show you. But they're also appropriate for entertaining the crowd, as Miley Cyrus proved on stage! Stars love to let their personalities show through in each pair of short shorts. Taylor Swift was pictured in striped shorts, which reflected her normally posh and preppy style (well, aside from that one "Reputation" phase). Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner looped a sparkly silver belt through her blue denim shorts, as expected of the queen of high fashion. There's all kinds of ways to wear short shorts, as you'll see by clicking through the gallery. Chrissy Teigan wears a transparent shirt as she leaves a salon in Beverly Hills. the new mom showed off her slim figure in short shorts and a black top Pictured: Chrissy Teigen Ref: SPL1312416 020716 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Before Chrissy wowed in her Daisy Dukes, she showed off a different pair in a video with her six-year-old daughter Luna. The mother and her mini me were dancing in the cute clip and Chrissy wore a pair of loose Daisy Dukes, an orange Henley-style tee, and a lightweight green jacket with oversized pockets on each side of her chest. Little Luna looked adorable in a light pink long-sleeved shirt and black ruffled skirt.

Chrissy is known for her stylish fashion sense so her two most recent looks are not too surprising. When she’s not flaunting her various outfits, she’s also getting attention for other kinds of pics, like the one in which she showed followers her wild tan lines as she took a mirror selfie naked. She had one hand across her upper body to cover her bare chest area as the other held the phone up, and her long hair was pulled back as the sink covered the bottom part of her body. “This is great,” she sarcastically captioned the memorable snapshot.