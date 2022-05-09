Brooklyn Beckham Playfully Grabs Nicola Peltz’s Backside As They Head To Dinner In Miami

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, got cheeky with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 27, as the pair headed to dinner in Miami Beach on Sunday, May 8. David and Victoria Beckham‘s son sweetly grabbed Nicola’s backside, near her butt, on their walk to celebrity hotspot Carbone following the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The young couple, who tied the knot one month ago in Palm Beach, were joined by Nicola’s family and stars such as Venus Williams and LeBron James at the dinner.

Both Brooklyn and Nicola dressed somewhat casual for the star-studded event. Brooklyn wore a light jacket and a plain white T-shirt, as well as a pair of blue jeans and bright white sneakers. He accessorized his look with a gold necklace. Nicola, meanwhile, opted for a black off-the shoulder top embroidered with flowers and a pair of blue jeans similar to her husband’s. The Bates Motel star also sported a black headband in her long blonde hair.

The lovebirds held hands as they walked to Carbone for a fun night out. Brooklyn and Nicola have made only a few public appearances since their lavish Palm Beach wedding on Apr. 9, including the 2022 Met Gala which urged guests to follow a dress code of “Gilded Glamour”. Brooklyn wore a sheer, white shirt from Valentino, while Nicola wore a plunging pink dress and then switched into a green gown for the afterparty.

Brooklyn and Nicola first met in 2017 but didn’t start dating until two years later. Brooklyn popped the question in July 2020. The couple offloaded their $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion in Mar. 2022 to relocate to Miami, closer to where both their families have roots.