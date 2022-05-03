Brooklyn Beckham Is The Perfect Gentleman As He Fixes Train Of Nicola Peltz’s Met Gala After-Party Dress

Chivalry isn’t dead! And Brooklyn Beckham, 23, made that much clear while out with new wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 27, on Monday, May 2 after the 2022 Met Gala in NYC. Ever the gentleman, the young star carefully carried the skirt of her green gown as they made their way to one of the A-list after-parties together.

Fresh from the steps of the Met Museum, the photographer son of Victoria and David Beckham made sure he was still minding his manners as he scooped up the flowing train of his love’s green Valentino dress while they made their way to a VIP after-party. Nicola was simply glowing in her second look, which featured gathered silk and sexy side-baring cut-outs that made her look like a veritable goddess. Brooklyn, meanwhile, kept on the same sheer, white look from the night’s first leg.

The couple was a vision in Valentino earlier in the evening at the gala, which urged guests to follow a dress code of “Gilded Glamour”. Nicola wowed in plunging pink while her love gave the white tie dress code a fresh take wearing a sheer, white shirt which revealed his generously tattooed torso. For accessories, she carried a classic Valentino purse and donned stacked black platforms, while Brooklyn opted for casual sneakers below.

View Related Gallery Met Gala After-Parties 2022: Photos Of Cardi B & More Cardi b arriving to the met gala after party in New York City Pictured: Cardi B Ref: SPL5307327 030522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Blake Lively leaves her hotel and heads to a Met Gala after-party. She changed from her red carpet gown into a red mini dress for the party.

The Met was the couple’s first public appearance since their lavish Palm Beach wedding on Apr. 9, 2022. The duo also donned Valentino for the affair, which had a guest list that included Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Eva Longoria, Elizabeth Hurley, Spice Girls Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and more.

The duo first met in 2017 but didn’t start dating until two years later. Brooklyn popped the question in July 2020. Nicola and Brooklyn offloaded their $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion in Mar. 2022 to relocate to Miami, closer to where both their families have roots.