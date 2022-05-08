Gabby Barrett Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 & Posts Sonogram Video Of Her ‘Son’

Gabby Barrett is pregnant! The country music star, who first rose to fame on American Idol, took to her Instagram on April 8 to reveal she and her husband Cade Foehner are expecting their second child together. “My son. Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day,” the singer wrote alongside a video clip of her sonogram. What a special Mother’s Day treat!

Cade took to his own social media to make the announcement and shared the same sonogram clip, all while gushing about his gorgeous wife in the process. “Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing, strong, and fruitful Bride! @gabbybarrett_ She is currently carrying another precious life made in the image of God,” he wrote. “A son to bear our name into the next generation. Our children will rise up and call her blessed, this husband also, praises her. Proverbs 31:28.”

The new bundle of joy will undoubtedly be a welcome addition to the growing family, which also includes Gabby and Cade’s baby girl Baylah May Foehner, whom the proud parents welcomed in January 2021. “Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition…meet our girl. Baylah May Foehner 1.18.21″ Gabby wrote on her Instagram post announcing the birth.

The couple, who met in 2018 on the reality singing competition and said “I do” the following October, first revealed they were expecting their first child together in an August 16 announcement. “We are very excited,” the “Big Love” singer told PEOPLE at the time. “The Lord has blessed us with a little one, and we’re really excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody and just have a big old family celebration about it.” She added, “We were really excited whether it was a boy or a girl. I always wanted a girl growing up, as well as a boy, so to have a girl first is just really exciting. I hope she gets his hair — definitely not mine.”

Congrats to the happy young couple on their exciting news!