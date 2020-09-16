Cade Foehner Can’t Keep His Eyes Off Wife Gabby Barrett As He Plays Guitar For Her ACMs Performance

During her big night at the ACM Awards on Sept. 16, Gabby Barrett had the ultimate support system by her side — her hubby, Cade Foehner, of course!

Parents-to-be Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner had a little date night at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sept. 16. Although the event was much more toned down than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cade was still by Gabby’s side to support her for her big performance — literally. Yep, Cade was actually onstage with Gabby, and he played guitar while she sang. Cade only had eyes for his wife during the performance, and it was too sweet.

It’s quite an exciting time for Cade and Gabby, as they’re currently expecting their first child together. The young lovebirds announced their pregnancy news back in August, and Gabby was glowing as she showed off her growing bump at the ACMs. In addition to performing “I Hope,” Gabby was also nominated for New Female Artist of the Year at the show, but she lost out to fellow newcomer, Tenille Townes.

Cade and Gabby met while they were both contestants on American Idol in 2018. They got engaged the following April, and were married in October. Now, a sure-to-be adorable little one is on the way! Gabby came in third place on the singing competition show, and her country music career has sky-rocketed in the two years since. Luckily, she’s had Cade by her side through it all. In addition to just supporting her, Cade also often plays guitar for Gabby when she performs.

In June, Gabby released her debut album, GOLDMINE. The release came several months into the coronavirus quarantine, which gave her and Cade a good chance to spend quality time together after two very busy years. “It’s really nice to have down time with him,” Gabby admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “You can still find out new stuff about each other, even after a while. We’ve just been talking a lot and watching movies together.”

The ACM Awards took place at the Grand Ole Opry House and The Ryman in Nashville. The event was hosted by Keith Urban, who won Entertainer of the Year at the show in 2019. It also featured performances from stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Miranda Lambert and many others. What a great night!