‘American Idol’ Recap: 2 Artists With COVID-19 Move On To The Top 5

The top 7 artists performed twice during the May 8 episode of American Idol. One of the performances was dedicated to the singers’ moms, while the second was of a song that went viral because of TikTok. Before the artists took the stage, Ryan Seacrest revealed that Noah Thompson and Fritz Hager had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the episode. Noah was able to perform virtually from his hotel room, but Fritz’s rehearsal footage had to be used for the performances.

Up first, Leah Marlene sang her TikTok song “Electric Love.” She went out of her comfort zone and danced onstage during the performance. “Movement is everything,” Lionel Richie told her. “Performing is what it’s all about. Singing is one thing but you were all over the place. You did a great job.”

‘American Idol’ Top 7 Performances

Next up, Jay Copeland performed “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston. Lionel gave him a standing ovation, and Katy Perry gushed over the performance. “The runs were so unique and so artistic this time,” she raved. “It wasn’t just that you were a singer, you were a signer and you were doing it. You did justice to a Whitney Houston song.”

Following Jay was Fritz. He sang an original song and called in via video from his hotel room to hear what the judges thought of his rehearsal footage. “For you to transition so much from the acoustic guitar to the electric guitar and have that rockstar moment, it looked and sounded amazing,” Luke Bryan told Fritz. “You just got all the tools.” Luckily, Fritz said he was feeling okay and hoping to be back next week.

Christian Guardino sang “Lonely” by Justin Bieber. Lionel gave him a pep talk and assured him that he was “unique” and not “broken,” like he said in his pre-taped package. “The reason you’re on this stage is because you’re unique onto this planet,” Lionel said. “Your talent is shining through like a diamond. Just stay on course.”

Next to take the stage was HunterGirl. She sang “You Broke Me First” by Tate McRae, putting her country twist on the pop song. “You’re just such a natural on that stage,” Katy admitted. “I’m so grateful that all of you are using up the stage tonight. You are becoming the artists you dream of.”

Noah’s virtual performance was next. He sang “Painted Blue,” which is a song he previously sang on TikTok himself and got a positive fan reaction to. All three judges gave Noah a standing ovation. “Great, great, great job,” Luke gushed, adding that it was one of Noah’s “best performances” Noah said he was feeling okay and “getting by”, and assured the judges he was “getting through it.”

Finally, TikTok enthusiast Nicolina took the stage to sing “Alone.” The crowd and judges went absolutely wild for her incredible vocals. PLUS, she got to make her own viral TikTok with will.i.am!

‘American Idol’ Mother’s Day Performances

To kick off the Mother’s Day round, Jay was back with a rendition of “A Song For Mama,” which is one of his mom’s favorite songs. “The growth for you has been phenomenal,” Katy said. “You found exactly who you are and you’re never going to go back.”

Fritz returned to the spotlight next with another original song for his mom. Once again, his rehearsal footage was used, but he still impressed the judges. “You look like a pro, you sound like a pro. It was just another amazing performance,” Luke gushed.

Next, Leah dedicated “Sanctuary” to her mom. “The sound, your storytelling performance…you found that place. You found your center. You can take that for the rest of your life and make the greatest career ever,” Lionel raved. Following Leah was HunterGirl with a performance of “Like My Mother Does” by Lauren Alaina. Katy was in tears by the time she finished. “You got the platinum ticket and you still deserve the platinum ticket today,” Katy confirmed.

Noah was back virtually next, singing “Landslide” for his grandmother. Once again, all the judges were on their feet. “The right vibes are happening [in that room] for you,” Luke admitted. “Whatever you got going on, you look like a star in that room.” For her second performance, Nicolina sang “Light In The Hallway.” Katy assured Nicolina that both of her performances have been “A Plus Plus,” while Luke and Lionel described the performance as “flawless.”

Closing out the second round was Christian with a powerful performance of “Dear God.” The audience went wild. “You sang that like that was a second skin, like you sang that a hundred times. That was one of your best. It was so authentically you,” Katy said.

‘American Idol’ Top 5 Revealed

Despite all the amazing performances, the two artists with the least amount of votes had to be eliminated. Ryan announced the five artists who were safe: Noah Thompson, Nicolina, HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Fritz Hager. That means that Christian Guardino and Jay Copeland were eliminated.