Christian Guardino: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Idol’ Singer Who Overcame Retinal Disorder

American Idol season 20 features some of the most talented singers the show has ever seen. One of those singers is Christian Guardino. From his very first audition, the 21-year-old has been a singer to watch in season 20.

Who is Christian Guardino? Despite his struggles, he has never stopped believing that he can achieve his dreams. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about Christian.

1. Christian is a contestant on ‘American Idol’ season 20.

Christian auditioned for American Idol by singing a terrific rendition of “A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway. The judges brought Christian’s mom into the room as they made their decisions. “That kid right there is fabulous,” Lionel Richie said. Katy Perry told Christian that he had a “heart of gold.” His audition video has over 1.4 million views.

Since his audition, Christian has performed songs by Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish, and more. During the top 20 performances, Christian wowed with his rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine.” The performance brought Katy to tears.

2. Christian was legally blind when he was a child.

Christian was diagnosed with Leber congenital amaurosis, a rare genetic eye disorder, when he was an infant. He was legally blind for years, and his eyesight continued to deteriorate. He participated in a gene therapy trial when he was a teenager that helped restore most of his vision.

3. Christian was previously on ‘AGT.’

Christian was a contestant on America’s Got Talent season 12. He received the Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel, sending him straight to the live shows. Christian was eliminated in the semi-finals.

4. Christian is a New Yorker.

Christian hails from Long Island, New York. He lives in the Patchogue village in Suffolk County, New York.

5. Christian has released original music.

Christian has dropped singles titled “Waiting,” “Missing Part of Me,” and “Wishful Thinking.” His latest single is titled “Poison Ivy.” He hasn’t performed his original songs on American Idol — yet!