Nicolina Bozzo: 5 Things To Know About The ‘American Idol’ Season 20 Standout

Nicolina Bozzo is one of the lucky singers still in the running to become the next American Idol champion. She’s made the top 24 and her stellar performances have made her a fan favorite. Nicolina’s one-of-a-kind voice makes her one to watch every week — and she’s only 18 years old!

So, who is Nicolina Bozzo? She’s going to go far, that’s for sure. From her viral TikToks to where she’s from, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Nicolina.

1. Nicolina is an ‘American Idol’ frontrunner.

Nicolina’s audition has been viewed over 1.8 million times on YouTube. She wowed the judges with her rendition of Sara Bareilles’ song “She Used To Be Mine.” Lionel Richie told Nicolina, “You are what we have been looking for.” For Hollywood Week, Nicolina continued with terrific covers of “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish, “Rolling In The Deep” by Adele, and more. The judges didn’t waste any time sending her to the top 24.

2. Nicolina is from Canada.

Nicolina hails from Toronto, Canada. Her family was close growing up, but her parents got divorced about 5 years old. Nicolina and her siblings have since moved in with their grandparents.

3. Nicolina auditioned for ‘AGT.’

Nicolina tried out for America’s Got Talent season 16. She didn’t make the live shows, and her audition was not aired during the show’s run. Nicolina revealed that her AGT journey had come to an end in a July 2021 TikTok video, but she did hint that she was auditioning for American Idol!

4. Nicolina is popular on TikTok.

Nicolina has posted countless covers of songs on her TikTok account. Her 2020 cover of “She Used To Be Mine,” which she eventually performed for her Idol audition, has been viewed over 1 million times. The singer has nearly 260,000 followers on TikTok.

5. Nicolina has released her own music.

Nicolina released a 3-song EP titled Moving On in 2021. She has also released her covers of “She Used To Be Mine” and “Everything I Wanted” as singles.