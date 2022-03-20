Fritz: 5 Things To Know About The Talented Security Officer Auditioning For ‘Idol’

Fritz Hager III is set to perform during the next round of ‘American Idol’ auditions. Here’s what you need to know about this singer who is inspired by a former ‘Idol’ winner!

Could American Idol be getting the next Phillip Phillips? Fritz Hager III will sing his heart out in the next round of season 20 auditions on American Idol. He’s hoping to make a long run out of his Idol journey.

So, who is Fritz? From details about his audition to his everyday job, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Fritz.

1. Fritz sings a Lewis Capaldi song for his audition.

With his guitar, Fritz sings Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” for the Idol judges. Katy Perry tells Fritz that the “chorus was pretty good,” and he has “a lot of potential.” Lionel Richie agrees with Katy that the “chorus was very strong.” Katy and Lionel give him a yes for Hollywood, while Luke says no. He thinks Fritz has a “little more growth ahead of you.” However, Fritz is still going to Hollywood because of Katy and Lionel!

2. Fritz works as a security officer.

“I monitor cameras,” Fritz reveals in his intro video. “I’m not really out there chasing down criminals or anything. Not very glamorous. I really just sit in a dark room for 12 hours a day.” He’s ready for the next chapter of his life as a performer. He admits he doesn’t want to be sitting at a desk forever.

3. Fritz has been inspired by Phillip Phillips.

Fritz has been a huge fan of Phillip Phillips ever since the singer won American Idol season 12. “As a kid, I was really inspired by Phillip Phillips, who was on the show 10 years ago actually,” Fritz says. “I love his sound, the way he played guitar. He inspired me to play guitar, and I always wanted to sort of be where he was.”

Ahead of Fritz’s audition, Phillip sends Fritz a good luck video message. “Do what you do. Have fun. Let’s rock it,” he tells Fritz.

4. Fritz is from Texas.

Fritz has grown up in Tyler, Texas. Fritz has performed at Tyler’s local Civic Theatre Center in shows like West Side Story and Newsies, according to KLTV.

5. Fritz has released his own music.

Fritz has dropped singles ahead of his American Idol debut. His songs “All My Friends” and “Maybe I Think I Love You” are available now.