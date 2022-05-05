‘General Hospital’s Steve Burton & Wife Split As She’s Pregnant With 4th Child Who Isn’t His

After 23 years of marriage, Steve Burton and his wife Sheree Burton have split. The General Hospital star confirmed the news on Instagram after Sheree announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child. In his statement, Steve explained that the baby is not his, and said that he and Sheree had ended their relationship.

“I wanted to clear something up,” he wrote. “Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her fourth child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.” He did not specify how long he and Sheree had been separated for.

Steve and Sheree met on the set of General Hospital and tied the knot in 1999. Their children are Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 7. The identity of Sheree’s fourth baby’s father has not been confirmed. When Sheree announced her pregnancy via her Instagram Story recently, she captioned the baby bump photo, “Life sure is full of surprises!” So far, she has not spoken publicly about her split from Steve.

View Related Gallery 'General Hospital' Stars Then & Now: Photos Of Laura Wright & More GENERAL HOSPITAL - General Hospital’s Nurses Ball returns Thursday, May 16, 2019. (ABC/Michael Yada) MAURICE BENARD, LAURA WRIGHT

Steve first starred on General Hospital from 1991 until 2012. After leaving the show, he landed a role on The Young and the Restless. In 2017, he returned to General Hospital, but was let go from the show in 2021 for not complying with the vaccine mandate amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied,” Steve explained to fans in a video at the time. “Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don’t think anybody should lose their livelihood over this.” He also concluded his video with hope that he could return to the show one day. “That would be an honor,” he admitted. “And if not, I’m going to take this amazing experience, move forward and be forever grateful.”