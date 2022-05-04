Cardi B Claps Back At Rumors She’s Feuding With Billie Eilish After Rumored Met Gala Drama

“I hate the internet,” Cardi B tweeted on May 3, one day after a clip of her and Billie Eilish at The Top of The Standard’s Met Gala after-party started circulating online. In the video, Billie, 20, appears to call Cardi, 29, “so weird,” but the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wasn’t having it. “One, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, [Billie’s ‘Ocean Eyes’] is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my f-ckin baby. Yesterday, from the Met to the party, everything was drama-free. Why do yall wanna turn everything into mess?”

I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three,Billie is my fuckin baby.Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess? pic.twitter.com/cyph1XbmE2 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 3, 2022

Cardi brought out the receipts. Along with her tweet, the rapper shared a voice memo between her and Billie. “Oh my God, I was so worried that you were going to see that,” Billie told Cardi. “I was f-cking calling people around you ‘weird’ because everybody was coming up to you, shoving their phones into your a–. And I was like, ‘Just look at her with your eyes!’” “The internet’s trying to divide us!” responded Cardi, with a laugh. “They don’t understand that you’re my baby!”

As Cardi said in her tweet, the party was full of everything but drama. “What’s up, everybody!! Welcome to the official Met Gala after-party, hosted by me and Playboy,” Cardi told the guests, according to Vogue. “Whatever you got to do, I want everybody to turn it up. I want everybody dancing! What happens at this party, is going to stay in this party.” Obviously, that was not the case because it was around that time that fans began to – as Billie put it – start “shoving their phones” in Cardi’s personal space.

View Related Gallery Met Gala Best Dressed 2022: Photos Of Blake Lively & More Vanessa Hudgens attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition, in New York 2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, United States - 02 May 2022 Blake Lively Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022 Wearing Atelier Versace

During the event, Billie and her brother, Finneas, “held court near a view of Southern Manhattan and an Italian clique including Chiara Ferragni,” per Vogue. During the event, Cardi turned her attention to Donatella Versace and led the crowd in a sing-along of “Happy Birthday” since the Met Gala fell on Donatella’s special day. Emily Ratajkowski, Miranda Kerr, Lily Aldridge, Jared Leto, Winnie Harlow, Normani, Janelle Monae, Tessa Thompson, Maisie Williams, Cole Sprouse, King Princess, Erykah Badu, and more were also in attendance. No word if any of them were called “weird,” either.