Cardi B Claps Back At Rumors She’s Feuding With Billie Eilish After Rumored Met Gala Drama

After a viral clip suggested Billie Eilish called Cardi B ‘weird’ at a Met Gala after-party, the ‘WAP’ rapper slammed the ‘drama’ and showed that things were all good between her and Billie.

By:
May 4, 2022 9:17AM EDT
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock / David Fisher/Shutterstock

“I hate the internet,” Cardi B tweeted on May 3, one day after a clip of her and Billie Eilish at The Top of The Standard’s Met Gala after-party started circulating online. In the video, Billie, 20, appears to call Cardi, 29, “so weird,” but the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wasn’t having it. “One, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, [Billie’s ‘Ocean Eyes’] is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my f-ckin baby. Yesterday, from the Met to the party, everything was drama-free. Why do yall wanna turn everything into mess?”

Cardi brought out the receipts. Along with her tweet, the rapper shared a voice memo between her and Billie. “Oh my God, I was so worried that you were going to see that,” Billie told Cardi. “I was f-cking calling people around you ‘weird’ because everybody was coming up to you, shoving their phones into your a–. And I was like, ‘Just look at her with your eyes!’” “The internet’s trying to divide us!” responded Cardi, with a laugh. “They don’t understand that you’re my baby!”

As Cardi said in her tweet, the party was full of everything but drama. “What’s up, everybody!! Welcome to the official Met Gala after-party, hosted by me and Playboy,” Cardi told the guests, according to Vogue. “Whatever you got to do, I want everybody to turn it up. I want everybody dancing! What happens at this party, is going to stay in this party.” Obviously, that was not the case because it was around that time that fans began to – as Billie put it – start “shoving their phones” in Cardi’s personal space.

During the event, Billie and her brother, Finneas, “held court near a view of Southern Manhattan and an Italian clique including Chiara Ferragni,” per Vogue. During the event, Cardi turned her attention to Donatella Versace and led the crowd in a sing-along of “Happy Birthday” since the Met Gala fell on Donatella’s special day. Emily Ratajkowski, Miranda Kerr, Lily Aldridge, Jared Leto, Winnie Harlow, Normani, Janelle Monae, Tessa Thompson, Maisie Williams, Cole Sprouse, King Princess, Erykah Badu, and more were also in attendance. No word if any of them were called “weird,” either.

