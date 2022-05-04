Bebe Rexha Rocks Insanely Sexy Cutout Swimsuit On Vacation: Photos

Bebe Rexha, 32, knew how to get people talking when she shared a sultry new Instagram post to her feed on Tuesday, May 3. The “I’m A Mess” songstress set pulses racing while donning an ultra-sexy, black cut-out swimsuit that showcased her stellar curves.

Bebe was a pure bombshell as she struck a pose against a wall wearing a provocative one-piece with thin triangles of fabric covering her full chest. The piece twisted around her neck in a halter, letting the star showcase her toned and tan arms. Mirrored sunglasses, see-through heels, and tousled blonde hair completed the look along with a figure-hugging black skirt.

But Bebe had a treat for fans in the trio of photos, which offered a glimpse of beautiful ocean views via the mirror behind her. She teased fans in the caption, writing “Together the world could be ours” and “Swipe for a little gift” as she revealed a stripped-down, final photo.

In the last snap, Bebe turned up the heat as she ditched her midi-skirt to reveal her sexy swimsuit. Letting the star sun from head-to-toe, her swimsuit plunged from its provocative top to show off all of her toned torso courtesy of two giant side cut-outs.

Bebe is no stranger to putting on a sexy display on her social media, often embracing her curves in sexy lingerie shots or sizzling stage looks. Last summer, she proudly shared she weighed 165 lbs, while proclaiming “I’m a bad bitch no matter what my weight,” and romping around in sexy lingerie.

A source previously reiterated to HollywoodLife that promoting self-love and body inclusivity is important to Bebe. “She embraces the fact that she’s not a stick, but she’s very happy and comfortable in her own body and skin,” the insider said. “She’s very proud of her body and comfortable with it and wants all women to feel the way she does.”