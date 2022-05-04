Bebe Rexha Rocks Insanely Sexy Cutout Swimsuit On Vacation: Photos

Cut it out! The pop star put her bombshell curves front and center in her barely-there black one-piece.

By:
May 4, 2022 9:49AM EDT
Bebe Rexha
View gallery
Hailey Baldwin Hailey Baldwin out and about, Miami Beach, USA - 02 Jan 2018 Hailey Baldwin soaking in the sun in Miami Beach
Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rita Ora, UK singer and Australian judge of TV program ‘The Voice’ is seen looking ‘pretty in pink’ as she took a dip in Sydney Harbour during an outing on Sunday. Rita accessorized with drop earrings and funking matching sunglasses as she looked sensational taking a rest on a rock. Pictured: Rita Ora BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Retired alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn showed off her sexy beach body in a while one-piece while vacationing with her fiancé, P.K. Subban, in Mexico! Pictured: Lindsey Vonn BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Andrew Schwartz/SIPA/Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha, 32, knew how to get people talking when she shared a sultry new Instagram post to her feed on Tuesday, May 3. The “I’m A Mess” songstress set pulses racing while donning an ultra-sexy, black cut-out swimsuit that showcased her stellar curves.

Bebe was a pure bombshell as she struck a pose against a wall wearing a provocative one-piece with thin triangles of fabric covering her full chest. The piece twisted around her neck in a halter, letting the star showcase her toned and tan arms. Mirrored sunglasses, see-through heels, and tousled blonde hair completed the look along with a figure-hugging black skirt.

But Bebe had a treat for fans in the trio of photos, which offered a glimpse of beautiful ocean views via the mirror behind her. She teased fans in the caption, writing “Together the world could be ours” and “Swipe for a little gift” as she revealed a stripped-down, final photo.

In the last snap, Bebe turned up the heat as she ditched her midi-skirt to reveal her sexy swimsuit. Letting the star sun from head-to-toe, her swimsuit plunged from its provocative top to show off all of her toned torso courtesy of two giant side cut-outs.

Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha put on a very bold display while on vacation. She slipped into a barely-there black swimsuit with cutouts galore. (Andrew Schwartz/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Bebe is no stranger to putting on a sexy display on her social media, often embracing her curves in sexy lingerie shots or sizzling stage looks. Last summer, she proudly shared she weighed 165 lbs, while proclaiming “I’m a bad bitch no matter what my weight,” and romping around in sexy lingerie.

A source previously reiterated to HollywoodLife that promoting self-love and body inclusivity is important to Bebe. “She embraces the fact that she’s not a stick, but she’s very happy and comfortable in her own body and skin,” the insider said. “She’s very proud of her body and comfortable with it and wants all women to feel the way she does.”

More From Our Partners

ad