Bebe Rexha Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks A Bikini On The Beach In Hawaii — Photos

Bebe Rexha looked so gorgeous striking sexy poses as she flaunted her figure in photos taken during her sunny getaway to Hawaii.

Bebe Rexha sure is flaunting what she’s got. The 32-year-old singer showed off her hot bikini body as she sent her Instagram followers some love from Hawaii on Valentine’s Day.  Bebe proudly posed for three different photos on the beach in a sexy red floral two-piece swimsuit. She styled her look with a few pieces of jewelry she wore on her neck, including a heart necklace that matched the color of her bikini.

In the first image, Bebe took an up-close selfie of herself completely makeup-free and washing her hair in an outdoor shower. She seductively held her blonde hairstyle back, while showing off her bikini top and some cleavage. The “Meant to Be” hitmaker then kneeled in the sand in her full bikini for the next photo. She also rocked a pair of black sunglasses, a metal bracelet, and a pair of blue earrings.

For the final photo, Bebe once again posed by the outdoor shower for a full-body shot. She placed her hands just above her breasts as her smoking hot curvy body was on full display and being drenched by the shower water. “Happy Valentine’s Day from Hawai’i love you,” Bebe wrote in her caption. 

Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha in Los Angeles on February 16, 2020 (Photo: Pikachu/MEGA)

Bebe’s always been proud to flaunt her curvy body on social media. In fact, the “Say My Name” songstress displayed her body in a lingerie set for a TikTok video back in June 2021. Bebe promoted body positive with the footage by owning the fact that, at the time, she weighed 165 pounds. “I’m a bad bitch no matter what my weight,” she said to her fans.

A source previously reiterated to HollywoodLife that promoting self-love and body inclusivity is important to Bebe. “She embraces the fact that she’s not a stick, but she’s very happy and comfortable in her own body and skin,”  the insider said. “She’s very proud of her body and comfortable with it and wants all women to feel the way she does.”