Rihanna Honored At The Met Gala With ‘Historic Tribute’ Statue Of Her While Pregnant

Despite all the glitz and the “gilded glamour” of the 2022 Met Gala, it felt like something – or someone – was missing during the Apr. 2 event. Cue Vogue magazine to rectify that mistake. “The statue of ‘Eirene (The Personification of Peace)’ is usually the highest-profile marble goddess [The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s] Greco-Roman galleries,” the magazine’s official Instagram wrote a day after the event. “But now we’ve got [Rihanna], straight off this month’s Vogue cover.” The magazine shared a video of a marble Rihanna, 34, in the museum’s hallowed halls.

shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one! pic.twitter.com/NawYMd0RpL — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 3, 2022

The pose was taken from Rihanna’s cover shoot for the May issue of Vogue, and the “Diamonds” singer was flattered by the gesture. “Shut down the Met in marble! What’s more gilded than that? Lol!” she tweeted shortly after Vogue shared the video of the (virtual?) statue. “Thank you, @metmuseum and @voguemagazine, for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!” Many of Rihanna’s fans agreed with their “goddess” as they flooded the Vogue Instagram’s comment section with love. “Could be the most famous pregnant lady of all time,” wrote one.

While speaking with Vogue, Rihanna talked about how her “goddess” pregnancy style aims to be revolutionary. “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.’ I’m sorry – it’s too much fun to get dressed up,” she told the publication. “I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing. I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Rihanna missed out on the Met Gala for medical reasons, according to Elle. She is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, and after 36 weeks, those who are pregnant are not encouraged to travel by plane. On Apr. 30, Rihanna was spotted at A$AP Rocky’s show at the Smokers Club Festival. It was Rocky’s first performance since he was arrested last month over a November 2021 shooting. Rocky was charged with assault with a deadly weapon in a non-fatal incident. After posting the $550k bail, Rocky was released from police custody. His home was also searched for weapons, but the gun used in the alleged shooting was not found on the site.