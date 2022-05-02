Normani Bares Midriff In Gorgeous Black Crop Top & Skirt At 2022 Met Gala

Normani, 25, was one of the best dressed of the 2022 Met Gala and she flaunted her Christian Siriano outfit of choice like a pro! The singer showed up to the annual event in a black short-sleeved velvet crop top that included a collared section around her neck and ended high enough to let her toned midriff peek through. She also wore a matching long skirt that ruffled and flared out and topped the look off with a hat draped sideways on top of her head.

More About Normani Kordei Normani Covers Up In Nothing But A White Sheet For 2022 Pirelli Calendar

In addition to her fashion choice, Normani got attention for her makeup. The beauty wore a light green eyeshadow that went perfectly with her outfit as well as dark pink lipstick. Her long hair was done and she accessorized with silver earrings.

Other stars that appeared on the red carpet of the gala like Normani included Blake Lively, Lady Gaga, Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens, and Camila Cabello. The latter recently revealed that she and Normani as well as the other members of her former girl group Fifth Harmony, are all on good terms. “We have been like supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff,” she told Reuters in a recent interview.

View Related Gallery Met Gala Best Dressed 2022: Photos Of Blake Lively & More Vanessa Hudgens attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition, in New York 2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, United States - 02 May 2022 Mindy Kaling Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022

Before Camila and Normani wowed at the Met Gala, Normani took to Instagram to share epic new photos of herself. She posed in a white graphic tee crop top along with a camouflaged skirt in the pics and added pink strappy heels as she carried a pink purse. She also accessorized with thick hoop earrings and had her hair up with two strands hanging down the sides of her face.

When Normani’s not posing for social media pics, she’s posing for professional pics. The pretty gal was part of the 2022 Pirelli calendar and wrapped up in nothing but a white sheet in the photo shoot. She also showed off several necklaces and bracelets and it became one of the most memorable photos of the calendar.