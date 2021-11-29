See Pic

Normani Covers Up In Nothing But A White Sheet For 2022 Pirelli Calendar

Bryan Adams/Pirelli/MEGA
Rita Ora, Iggy pop and Saweetie are just some of the names on the star studded 2022 Pirelli calendar shot by Bryan Adams. A vinyl LP slipcase containing not a record, but the 2022 Pirelli Calendar. The title is On the Road and the photos are by Bryan Adams - a celebration of international music stars from the 1960s to the present day, as well as the Calendar’s return after the interruption of the Covid-19 crisis. This is a special return because it coincides with the celebration of Pirelli’s 150th anniversary, the logo for which was unveiled at the same time as the Calendar. And the presentation itself is new - a digital event that can be watched by all from 9 p.m. (Central European Time) on November 29 at www.pirelli.com. For over twenty years, while adding to his vast catalogue of musical successes, Bryan Adams has also established his reputation as a photographer and through the photos of On The Road he has captured the artist’s life on tour. This is also the theme of the song of the same name – “On The Road” – that the Canadian musician has composed for the Calendar and will be included on his next album. On the Calendar set, the musicians relive moments of life on tour, from the tension before a performance, to the breaks between rehearsals and concerts, through to the long journeys from one city to the next and the solitude of hotel rooms. These are experiences that Bryan Adams himself knows well, and for the first time in the history of the Calendar, the photographer is part of the cast. He is joined in the 48th edition of The Cal™ by ten world-famous artists of different ages, musical genres, and backgrounds: Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Normani, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix, Iggy Pop, Saweetie, St. Vincent and Kali Uchis. The photos were taken last summer, in just three days, at two locations in Los Angeles – the Palace Theatre and Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont hotel – and at the Scalinatella hotel in Capri. Bryan Adams sought to capture th
Normani Lollapalooza Festival, Day 1, Chicago, USA - 01 Aug 2019
Normani Kordei 'The Lion King' film premiere, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019 Wearing Julien Macdonald Same Outfit as catwalk model Izabel Goulart *9881279b View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Normani was one of many stars to show off sexy and creative poses in the new 2022 Pirelli calendar, which has an ‘On The Road’ theme.

Normani, 25, is looking gorgeous in a revealing new photo shoot! The singer posed while lying down in nothing but a white sheet in an eye-catching pic for the epic 2022 Pirelli calendar. She has her long locks down and spread out underneath her arms, which are placed up and above her head, in the feature, and is also rocking several necklaces and bracelets.

Normani in the 2022 Pirelli calendar. (Bryan Adams/Pirelli/MEGA)

The theme of the just released calendar that Normani posed for is “On The Road” and all photos were taken last summer in three days at the Palace Theatre and Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles, CA as well as the Scalinatella hotel in Capri, Italy. It also features other high-profile artists from different musical genres such as Cher, Grimes, Jennifer HudsonRita Ora, Bohan Phoenix, Iggy Pop, Saweetie, St. Vincent, who appears on the cover, and Kali Uchis.

The incredible new product was unveiled by creator and singer Bryan Adams, who was trying to display memorable moments of musicians while they’re out on the road for their music. “It would be very, very hard to encapsulate everything that happens on the road in a couple of days. So what I tried to do was to represent some of the aspects of it… for example, musicians never really see the front of the building, they see the back of the building, we see the stage door, we see the backstage area, we see the basement of a building… you go from the stage door to the car door to the hotel door to the train door to the bus door, so it’s a bunch of doors, but it’s always about travelling…” he said about the calendar, according to ET Canada.

Normani strutting her stuff on stage. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

In addition to the calendar, Bryan also released the new song “On The Road,” which he admitted he wrote in one day. He also joked about not being able to tour and said there were some room service items he “didn’t miss.”

Before she wowed in Bryan’s calendar, Normani made a lasting impression at the Savage X Fenty fashion show in Sept. She performed in a tight green jumpsuit at the event and was surrounded by shirtless hunks as she rocked the night to “Wild Side.”