Normani Slays In Tight Green Snakeskin Jumpsuit At Savage X Fenty 2021 Fashion Show – Photos

Normani was a vision in green at the Savage X Fenty show, performing in a skintight jumpsuit that showed off her sexy curves and unique style.

If there’s one thing about Normani it’s that she always looks sexy no matter what she wears. That’s exactly what the “Motivation” singer did when she performed at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show, making a grand entrance in a tight green long-sleeve lace jumpsuit and giving a bombshell performance to boot. The show, which aired Amazon Prime on Sept. 24, also featured performances from Ricky MartinNas, and more, but it was Normani’s show-stopping look that had us green with envy!

Normani’s one-piece hugged her toned frame perfectly while the shoulders and the side of her waist were cut out, showing off her abs. While singing her hit “Wild Side” in a red-tinted box room, the 25-year-old accessorized her look with a pair of clear PVC heeled mules which uniquely punctuated her various poses while she danced. As for her glam, the Atlanta native threw her hair back into a super tight and slicked-back bun that sat atop her head. The bun also featured massive, long sharp spikes that stuck out of all sides, properly accentuating the style. A smoky cat eye and a glossy, dark lip completed her glam, granting the look a dramatic, sultry flair.

Normani is definitely familiar  Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line, as she was named the brand’s very first ambassador back in November 2019. Since being honored with the title, she’s slayed in a slew of seriously sexy outfits throughout the years, making a name for herself as a pop star with staying power.

This marks the second live performance of “Wild Side,” as Normani recently showcased the track at the VMAs alongside Teyana Taylor. Both artists sported some jaw-dropping looks for that performance as well, with Normani in a futuristic-style, silver lamé outfit consisting of loose-fitted pants and a bustier-type crop top. Teyana joined her in similar style, with a silver crop top and matching bikini-style bottom barely covering her killer bod.