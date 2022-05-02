Chris Brown Cozies Up To Daughter Royalty, 7, At Her Dance Recital In Rare Photo Together

Chris Brown, 32, was there to support his 7-year-old daughter Royalty Brown at her dance recital. A photo shared to Royalty’s Instagram page on Sunday, May 1 featured the “Forever” hitmaker wrapping his arms around his eldest child, as Royalty held two bouquets of congratulatory flowers in her hands. Chris looked so proud of his daughter and he let out a sweet smile for the snapshot, which he captioned with three heart emojis.

Royalty looked like a gorgeous princess at her dance recital. She wore a white dress with matching gloves and and a bow in her hair. She also rocked some face jewels that were placed on the side of her eyes. She had a giant smile on her face while being hugged from behind by her father, who sported a green cap, a heavy jacket, and a pair of grey jeans for the show.

Typically, Royalty is seen more with her mom Nia Guzman rather than Chris, but he’s still always supportive of his little girl. Royalty has become a star of her own thanks to her many red carpet appearances. She recently went with Nia to the LA premiere of Cheaper By The Dozen and wore a gray, all denim-look as she flashed a peace sign to the cameras.

View Related Gallery Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Brown -- PICS Royalty Brown, Chris Brown's daughter Los Angeles Beautycon Festival, Day 2, USA - 15 Jul 2018 Beautycon LA 2018 - Day2 Nia Guzman and Royalty Brown 'Cinderella' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Aug 2021

Chris has his hands full as a father of three. In addition to Royalty, he shares son Aeko, 2, with Ammika Harris, and has a new born daughter, Lovely, with Diamond Brown. Chris confirmed he welcomed his third child by posting a precious pic of the adorable tot three months after she was born. Afterwards, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Chris has “played a part” in Lovely’s life since she was born in January.

“Chris was at the hospital when Lovely was born and so he’s always been present regardless of whether or not he has posted about it. Thankfully, Diamond lives close enough where he can see his daughter often and even though they’re not in a relationship, Chris respects Diamond as the mother of his child and supports them in any way he can,” the source shared.