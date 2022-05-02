Chris Brown Cozies Up To Daughter Royalty, 7, At Her Dance Recital In Rare Photo Together

Chris Brown looked like he couldn't be prouder of his oldest child, Royalty Brown, in an adorable father-daughter photo taken at her dance recital.

By:
May 2, 2022 2:55PM EDT
Chris Brown
View gallery
Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Chris Brown, 32, was there to support his 7-year-old daughter Royalty Brown at her dance recital. A photo shared to Royalty’s Instagram page on Sunday, May 1 featured the “Forever” hitmaker wrapping his arms around his eldest child, as Royalty held two bouquets of congratulatory flowers in her hands. Chris looked so proud of his daughter and he let out a sweet smile for the snapshot, which he captioned with three heart emojis.

Royalty looked like a gorgeous princess at her dance recital. She wore a white dress with matching gloves and and a bow in her hair. She also rocked some face jewels that were placed on the side of her eyes. She had a giant smile on her face while being hugged from behind by her father, who sported a green cap, a heavy jacket, and a pair of grey jeans for the show.

Typically, Royalty is seen more with her mom Nia Guzman rather than Chris, but he’s still always supportive of his little girl. Royalty has become a star of her own thanks to her many red carpet appearances. She recently went with Nia to the LA premiere of Cheaper By The Dozen and wore a gray, all denim-look as she flashed a peace sign to the cameras.

Chris Brown & Royalty Brown
Chris Brown & Royalty Brown at the 2020 Grammy Awards (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Chris has his hands full as a father of three. In addition to Royalty, he shares son Aeko, 2, with Ammika Harris, and has a new born daughter, Lovely, with Diamond Brown. Chris confirmed he welcomed his third child by posting a precious pic of the adorable tot three months after she was born. Afterwards, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Chris has “played a part” in Lovely’s life since she was born in January.

Chris was at the hospital when Lovely was born and so he’s always been present regardless of whether or not he has posted about it. Thankfully, Diamond lives close enough where he can see his daughter often and even though they’re not in a relationship, Chris respects Diamond as the mother of his child and supports them in any way he can,” the source shared.

More From Our Partners

ad