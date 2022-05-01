Pregnant Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky At His 1st Show Since Arrest: Photos

Rihanna appeared to be wearing a long green dress and leather trench coat as she watched BF A$AP Rocky perform from the side of the stage.

Rihanna is always supportive of her beau A$AP Rocky! The pregnant 34-year-old was spotted backstage at his Smokers Club Festival show on Saturday, April 30th in West Hollywood. Although the photos are a bit grainy, Rihanna can be seen rocking a long green silk dress with a black leather trench over top. She appeared to be surrounded by security and members of an entourage, likely Rocky’s.

The pair have been keeping a low profile since A$AP’s arrest last month at Los Angeles International Airport. The shocking event happened as the couple returned from a visit to her native Barbados, pertaining to assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a Nov. 2021 shooting in Hollywood. The “Problems” rapper, née Rakim Mayers, was “charged at 12:42 with assault with a deadly weapon,” per the LAPD.

He was released after posting $550,000 bail, and seen leaving LAPD headquarters as he was surrounded by several officers and towards a black SUV. Rocky’s home was also searched for weapons, but the gun used in the shooting was not found on site.

Rihanna “never imagined” something like this would happen and was “completely shocked” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Rihanna never imagined she’d be involved with something like this and especially not with her pregnancy and everything else going on,” the insider explained. “Rihanna was absolutely not expecting for things to go down how they did, and this is really the last thing she needs right now.”

Just days later, the couple — who are both set to become first time parents in a few short weeks (or possibly days) emerged for a romantic dinner date at Giorgio Baldi. The Santa Monica based Italian restaurant is known to be a longtime favorite of Rihanna’s. The “Umbrella” singer proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a lingerie-style bikini top and open white shirt, paired with black crystal adorned shorts.

The singer has yet to confirm her due date since announcing her first pregnancy in late January of this year. Fans believe a recent charm bracelet from A$AP may have been a clue, though: the Annoushka designed piece included an emerald love locket, perhaps suggesting their baby is coming in May.

