Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Fitted Dress In Italy As Scott Disick Bonds With Son Mason, 12, In LA: Photos

Kourt stunned in a gorgeous green gown on her Italian holiday, while her ex Scott enjoyed taking over co-parenting duties back home.

By:
May 1, 2022 12:02PM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian
View gallery
Scott Disick was seen leaving his hotel with his kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign, in New York, NY.Pictured: Reign Disick,Scott Disick,Mason DisickRef: SPL5028851 280918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Scott Disick takes son Mason shopping at James Perse at the celebrity hot spot Malibu Cross Creek Mall. Pictured: Scott Disick, Mason Disick BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - Scott Disick is one happy dad as we catch the star spending time with his 3 kids Penelope, Mason, and Reign in Miami. Scott frolics in the water with his daughter Penelope and youngest son Reign (who wears a Squid Games mask) meanwhile Mason relaxes on a beach chair. Pictured: Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick BACKGRID USA 22 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a little break from co-parenting duties during her Italian getaway while her ex Scott Disick kept watch over their kids back at home in the States. Taking to her Instagram on Saturday (April 30), the POOSH founder posted a photo album of her gorgeous trip to Europe, including pics of herself rocking a fierce green gown. On the same day, Scott was snapped hanging out with their son Mason, 12, after a dinner date in Los Angeles.

In her social media share, Kourt looked incredible as the form-fitting dress showed off her gym-toned figure. The cold-shoulder couture was the perfect look for one of her last nights out on her fun vacation with her fiancé Travis Barker. The couple are expected to be back in the United States for their first appearance at Monday’s Met Gala.

Scott kept quite the casual style when he was spotted out with his son after a family dinner. With his baseball hat turned backwards, a fresh set of sneakers and an oversized hoodie, the reality star fit in well with his teenaged son and friends. Not seen were Kourt and Scott’s two other kids: daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7.

Scott Disick
Mason Disick was spotted out in LA on April 30, 2022. (BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kourt’s brother Rob Kardashian is looking forward to calling Travis a sibling. “Rob loves Travis and he can’t wait to welcome another brother into the family,” the source said. “He’s been close with Travis for years and he couldn’t be happier for them.”

Scott Disick
Scott Disick treated his son Mason to a dinner in LA in April 2022. (BACKGRID)

While Rob will be making room for Travis at family gatherings, he’ll continue to do the same for Scott, per the insider. Rob has always had a close bond with Scott, and that would never change despite the fact that he and Kourtney broke up,” added the source. “Rob respects Scott as the father of his niece and nephews, and even though things didn’t work out between him and Kourtney, Scott will always be family to Rob.” A second source for HollywoodLIfe echoed the sentiment, saying Rob will “always consider Scott to be a part of his family because, at this point, he is.”

More From Our Partners

ad