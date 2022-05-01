Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Fitted Dress In Italy As Scott Disick Bonds With Son Mason, 12, In LA: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a little break from co-parenting duties during her Italian getaway while her ex Scott Disick kept watch over their kids back at home in the States. Taking to her Instagram on Saturday (April 30), the POOSH founder posted a photo album of her gorgeous trip to Europe, including pics of herself rocking a fierce green gown. On the same day, Scott was snapped hanging out with their son Mason, 12, after a dinner date in Los Angeles.

In her social media share, Kourt looked incredible as the form-fitting dress showed off her gym-toned figure. The cold-shoulder couture was the perfect look for one of her last nights out on her fun vacation with her fiancé Travis Barker. The couple are expected to be back in the United States for their first appearance at Monday’s Met Gala.

Scott kept quite the casual style when he was spotted out with his son after a family dinner. With his baseball hat turned backwards, a fresh set of sneakers and an oversized hoodie, the reality star fit in well with his teenaged son and friends. Not seen were Kourt and Scott’s two other kids: daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kourt’s brother Rob Kardashian is looking forward to calling Travis a sibling. “Rob loves Travis and he can’t wait to welcome another brother into the family,” the source said. “He’s been close with Travis for years and he couldn’t be happier for them.”

While Rob will be making room for Travis at family gatherings, he’ll continue to do the same for Scott, per the insider. “Rob has always had a close bond with Scott, and that would never change despite the fact that he and Kourtney broke up,” added the source. “Rob respects Scott as the father of his niece and nephews, and even though things didn’t work out between him and Kourtney, Scott will always be family to Rob.” A second source for HollywoodLIfe echoed the sentiment, saying Rob will “always consider Scott to be a part of his family because, at this point, he is.”