Kourtney Kardashian Wears Rose Pajamas Holding Travis Barker’s Hands On Last Day In Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen boarding a plane after enjoying their last day in Italy, which included visits to Lake Como and Milan.

By:
April 30, 2022 3:40PM EDT
View gallery
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker out and about, Milan, Italy - 30 Apr 2022 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shopping in Milan and leaving the city with a private flyMilan plane
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leave their hotel on April 28, 2022 in Milan, Italy Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Celebrity Sightings In Milan, Italy - 28 Apr 2022
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and fiancé Travis Barker, 46, held hands on their final day in Italy! The Poosh founder was breezy in a silk pair of pajamas with a rose print for the stroll on Saturday, April 30. The sleepwear queen paired the loose fitting pant and button down shirt, that appeared to be by designer Dolce & Gabbana, with black boots and a pair of black sunglasses.

Kourtney Kardashian wears silk pajamas out in Milan. (Shutterstock)

She held onto her iPhone as she and her fiancé took in the sights of Milan for one last afternoon. Travis was also casually dressed, rocking a black hoodie reading “Antwerp, Belgium” along with a pair of oversized black sweatpants. Like Kourt, he also wore sunglasses and held onto his iPhone with his right hand (holding hers on his left). Curiously, he swapped out his usual sneakers or chunky boots for a flimsy pair of white hotel slippers. A gray and black backpack with essentials was also on hand, peeking out in one of the photos from the walk.

Travis and Kourtney enjoyed their last day in Italy. (Shutterstock)

Later that afternoon, the couple boarded a chic black private plane in the same clothes, presumably heading back home to Los Angeles, California. The musician carried a cozy gray blanket for the lengthy trans-Atlantic journey, which likely included a nap or two along the way.

Travis and Kourtney have been inseparable since taking their friendship romantic early last year. While the couple was initially surprising, it turns out they’d been neighbors and workout buddies for several years. Travis has described “being so in love” with the mom of three on Hulu’s The Kardashians, leading to an epic beach proposal in Santa Barbara, California last October. No detail was left to spare as Travis had the private beach area of the Rosewood Montecito decked out with red roses by KarJenner BFF Jeff Leatham and plenty of candles. “Forever,” Kourt captioned photos later that night, also showing off her oval cut engagement ring!

More From Our Partners

ad