Kourtney Kardashian Wears Rose Pajamas Holding Travis Barker’s Hands On Last Day In Italy

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and fiancé Travis Barker, 46, held hands on their final day in Italy! The Poosh founder was breezy in a silk pair of pajamas with a rose print for the stroll on Saturday, April 30. The sleepwear queen paired the loose fitting pant and button down shirt, that appeared to be by designer Dolce & Gabbana, with black boots and a pair of black sunglasses.

She held onto her iPhone as she and her fiancé took in the sights of Milan for one last afternoon. Travis was also casually dressed, rocking a black hoodie reading “Antwerp, Belgium” along with a pair of oversized black sweatpants. Like Kourt, he also wore sunglasses and held onto his iPhone with his right hand (holding hers on his left). Curiously, he swapped out his usual sneakers or chunky boots for a flimsy pair of white hotel slippers. A gray and black backpack with essentials was also on hand, peeking out in one of the photos from the walk.

Later that afternoon, the couple boarded a chic black private plane in the same clothes, presumably heading back home to Los Angeles, California. The musician carried a cozy gray blanket for the lengthy trans-Atlantic journey, which likely included a nap or two along the way.

Travis and Kourtney have been inseparable since taking their friendship romantic early last year. While the couple was initially surprising, it turns out they’d been neighbors and workout buddies for several years. Travis has described “being so in love” with the mom of three on Hulu’s The Kardashians, leading to an epic beach proposal in Santa Barbara, California last October. No detail was left to spare as Travis had the private beach area of the Rosewood Montecito decked out with red roses by KarJenner BFF Jeff Leatham and plenty of candles. “Forever,” Kourt captioned photos later that night, also showing off her oval cut engagement ring!