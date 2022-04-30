Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, & Khloe Kardashian Making First Met Gala Appearances This Year

For the first time in history, it looks like almost the entire KarJenner family will be attending the Mat Gala this year. Kourtney Kardashian, 43, the oldest sister of the popular reality family, got her first invite ever to the fashionable event in New York City, and plans on bringing her fiance Travis Barker, The Post reported. Kourtney’s sis Khloe Kardashian, 37, also received an invite and will apparently join the lovebirds on May 2, when the gala, which will take place.

The other KarJenner family members who have attended the annual Met Gala more than once in the past and plan on attending this year include mom Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian, who is reportedly bringing her boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner. Brother Rob Kardashian, will most likely not be among them, as he’s rarely seen in public, and Kim’s ex Kanye West won’t be attending, The Post reported.

The KarJenners will most likely dress in memorable outfits at the 2022 Met Gala, just as they have at the lavish events in the past. This year’s theme will be “Gilded Glamour,” which is inspired from the Gilded Age, an era when Astors, Vanderbilts and the Rockefellers ruled NYC, and the gala will be hosted by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

“Everyone is scheduled to go,” a Condé Nast insider said about the KarJenners’ appearance. Although it will be Kourtney and Khloe’s first Met Gala appearance, Kim made her first appearance back in 2013, when she was heavily pregnant with her oldest child, North. She wore a gorgeous floral gown by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy and brought along her husband at the time, Kanye.

The beauty has been a regular at the event since her first appearance, and has also posed for the cover of Vogue in 2014 and Feb. 2022, proving she’s definitely a favorite of Anna’s. “I personally admire the way that she’s become a little more minimal in the way she’s dressing, and a little more covered,” Anna said about Kim in the Mach 2019 issue of Vogue.