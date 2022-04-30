Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, & Khloe Kardashian Making First Met Gala Appearances This Year

Kourtney Kardashian, her fiance Travis Barker, and sister Khloe Kardashian will reportedly join Kris Jenner and the other KarJenner sisters for the fashionable event on May 2.

By:
April 30, 2022 11:05AM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Khloe Kardashian
View gallery
Exclusive - Premium Rates Apply. Call your Account Manager for pricing. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Taylor Jewell/Vogue/Shutterstock (8779847cc) Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Inside, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017
Kendall JennerCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
Kim Kardashian arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala celebrating the opening of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13, 2021.UPI Pictures of the Year 2021 - ENTERTAINMENT, New York, United States - 02 Dec 2021
Image Credit: John Salangsang/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

For the first time in history, it looks like almost the entire KarJenner family will be attending the Mat Gala this year. Kourtney Kardashian, 43, the oldest sister of the popular reality family, got her first invite ever to the fashionable event in New York City, and plans on bringing her fiance Travis Barker, The Post reported. Kourtney’s sis Khloe Kardashian, 37, also received an invite and will apparently join the lovebirds on May 2, when the gala, which will take place.

The other KarJenner family members who have attended the annual Met Gala more than once in the past and plan on attending this year include mom Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian, who is reportedly bringing her boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner. Brother Rob Kardashian, will most likely not be among them, as he’s rarely seen in public, and Kim’s ex Kanye West won’t be attending, The Post reported.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker will reportedly be at the 2022 Met Gala. (John Salangsang/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The KarJenners will most likely dress in memorable outfits at the 2022 Met Gala, just as they have at the lavish events in the past. This year’s theme will be “Gilded Glamour,” which is inspired from the Gilded Age, an era when Astors, Vanderbilts and the Rockefellers ruled NYC, and the gala will be hosted by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

“Everyone is scheduled to go,” a Condé Nast insider said about the KarJenners’ appearance. Although it will be Kourtney and Khloe’s first Met Gala appearance, Kim made her first appearance back in 2013, when she was heavily pregnant with her oldest child, North. She wore a gorgeous floral gown by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy and brought along her husband at the time, Kanye.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian is expected to appear at the 2022 Met Gala. (John Salangsang/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The beauty has been a regular at the event since her first appearance, and has also posed for the cover of Vogue in 2014 and Feb. 2022, proving she’s definitely a favorite of Anna’s. “I personally admire the way that she’s become a little more minimal in the way she’s dressing, and a little more covered,” Anna said about Kim in the Mach 2019 issue of Vogue.

More From Our Partners

ad