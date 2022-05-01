Jordyn Woods Sizzles In Peach Bikini As She Goes For An Evening Dip: Photos

Jordyn Woods flaunted her fit figure in the sexy bikini choice as she posed in a relaxing-looking pool and let her followers know she didn't want to be disturbed in the moment.

May 1, 2022 5:48PM EDT
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jordyn Woods, 24, seemed to have a weekend full of self-care. The influencer relaxed in a pool while showing off a peach-colored sexy bikini in her latest set of Instagram pics. She had her curly hair down and appeared to be makeup free as she flaunted various poses, including one in which she was holding her phone.

“dnd,” which translates to “do not disturb,” Jordyn wrote in the caption for the April 30 post. Once she shared it, it didn’t take long for her followers to respond with compliments and a lot of support. Some also asked the beauty where she got her bikini from.

“Damn girl!!!!!! I literally gasped 😍😵,” one follower wrote while another called “that natural hair breathtaking.” A third exclaimed, “Honestly my goodness!!! I had to come back and comment again cause the material!!!!!” while a fourth simply called her “gorgeous.”

Jordyn Woods at a various event. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Before she shared her her latest set of social media photos, Jordyn made headlines for rocking a different bikini. The string choice was a patchwork patterned purple, white, black and yellow two-piece and she donned it while standing outside in the sun. The beauty tagged Fashion Nova in the caption and commented on the hot weather where she was by writing, “heat wave.”

Jordyn is known for often sharing eye-catching pics of herself. The former BFF of Kylie Jenner keeps her 12 and a half million followers entertained whenever she can and it’s truly impressive. She doesn’t always have to be in a bikini, however.

She recently posed for photos while wearing a blue bomber jacket and black pants that accentuated her figure. She had her long hair braided and accessorized her look with thick hoop earrings. Before that, she also posed for pics in long-sleeved light pink crop top and lime green leggings. She added white sneakers to the outfit and had some of her long curly hair up and the rest down. Like her latest, both posts received a ton of likes and comments, proving Jordyn is a queen of modeling off various outfits that truly inspire.

