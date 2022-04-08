See Pics

Jordyn Woods Rocks Tiny String Bikini In Sexy New Photos

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcEmecuJEqH/
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
American singer Mary J. Blige hits the beach in a red bikini at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Mary, 51, is enjoying time in the sunshine state a month after her Super Bowl performance. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5295813 120322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Alessandra Ambrosio and her boyfriend Richard Lee spend some time at the beach while on vacation in St-Barths. 23 Feb 2022 Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA830830_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Dua Lipa wears an orange bikini as she hits the beach after a sold out concert in Miami. 10 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA827166_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 47 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

In two new photos posted to Instagram, Jordyn Woods showed off her bikini bod in a tiny string two-piece, which she paired with blue-rimmed sunglasses.

Jordyn Woods is ready for summer! While soaking up some sunshine in Los Angeles, she posed for photos in a teeny-tiny string bikini. The pastel-colored swimsuit barely covered the top half of Jordyn’s body, while the bottoms were tied at her waist. She completed the look with blue-rimmed sunglasses, and her hair in curls, flipped to one side of her face. Jordyn posted two photos of the bikini — one full length shot, and one close-up of the Fashion Nova swimsuit.

Jordyn often shows off various fashion moments on social media, whether it’s from nights out or days hanging outside during the day, like this time. At the end of March, Jordyn attended an Oscars after-party, and she looked incredible in a sheer gown that was covered in silver embellishments. Her night out look was complete with sleek and straight hair, as well as thick lashes and heavily glossed lips.

Over the last few years, Jordyn has been working on maintaining her 30 pound weight loss from 2019. She even created an app called FRSTPLACE, which was designed to help users focus on their “all around well-being.” The app is meant to be about more than just fitness, but there are various sections for workouts and gym tips, amongst other resources.

jordyn woods
Jordyn Woods on a boat in a bikini. (MEGA)

Related Gallery

Jordyn Woods -- PICS

West Hollywood, CA - Jordyn Woods looks stunning in a revealing jewel chain dress as she celebrates her birthday with boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Pictured: Jordyn Woods, Karl Anthony Towns BACKGRID USA 18 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Influencer, Jordyn Woods arrives at her PrettyLittleThing collection launch with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns in West Hollywood and stunned wearing a sheer pink leopard print dress.Pictured: Jordyn WoodsBACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jordyn has been open about her weight loss journey, and has shown off progress pictures on social media. Although she’s gotten some criticism from fans for the slim down, which some claiming it happened too quickly and dramatically, she has maintained that she shed the weight in a healthy way. Her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, also publicly defended her against the haters. “Are we saying that women can’t work hard and transform their bodies??” he wrote. “I’ve SEEN the hard work and I’ve seen the results and trust me, this is all natural.”