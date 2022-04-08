Jordyn Woods Rocks Tiny String Bikini In Sexy New Photos

In two new photos posted to Instagram, Jordyn Woods showed off her bikini bod in a tiny string two-piece, which she paired with blue-rimmed sunglasses.

Jordyn Woods is ready for summer! While soaking up some sunshine in Los Angeles, she posed for photos in a teeny-tiny string bikini. The pastel-colored swimsuit barely covered the top half of Jordyn’s body, while the bottoms were tied at her waist. She completed the look with blue-rimmed sunglasses, and her hair in curls, flipped to one side of her face. Jordyn posted two photos of the bikini — one full length shot, and one close-up of the Fashion Nova swimsuit.

Jordyn often shows off various fashion moments on social media, whether it’s from nights out or days hanging outside during the day, like this time. At the end of March, Jordyn attended an Oscars after-party, and she looked incredible in a sheer gown that was covered in silver embellishments. Her night out look was complete with sleek and straight hair, as well as thick lashes and heavily glossed lips.

Over the last few years, Jordyn has been working on maintaining her 30 pound weight loss from 2019. She even created an app called FRSTPLACE, which was designed to help users focus on their “all around well-being.” The app is meant to be about more than just fitness, but there are various sections for workouts and gym tips, amongst other resources.

Jordyn has been open about her weight loss journey, and has shown off progress pictures on social media. Although she’s gotten some criticism from fans for the slim down, which some claiming it happened too quickly and dramatically, she has maintained that she shed the weight in a healthy way. Her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, also publicly defended her against the haters. “Are we saying that women can’t work hard and transform their bodies??” he wrote. “I’ve SEEN the hard work and I’ve seen the results and trust me, this is all natural.”