Tom Brady Wipes Away Tears While Talking About His 3 Kids: We Want Them To Be ‘Happy’

“I’m 44, and I’ve got a family,” Tom Brady said in a snippet of ESPN’s Man in the Arena, a docuseries profiling the seven-time NFL Super Bowl champion. “I’m a dad to some amazing children,” Tom said while wiping the tears from his eyes, the quarterback’s thoughts turning to John “Jack” Brady, 14, (who he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan) and his two kids with wife Giselle Bündchen – Ben Brady, 12, and 9-year-old Vivian.

Tom then spoke of his own father, Tom Brady Sr. “When I think about being a dad, I think of him because of what my dad meant to me,” said Tom. “I know I’m not as good a dad to my kids that my dad’s been to me. I use them as my example of how to keep a family together and to care, to support, and how to love. We want our kids to be happy. I want them to be respectful of people. I want them to be kind. I want to make the world a better place.”

“I think maybe what I’d wish for my children is to find something they love to do like I have,” continued Brady. “But I think I’ve taken things to an extreme, too. There are imbalances in my life, and I hope they don’t take things as far as I’ve taken them. … I want them to experience great success in whatever they do. But there’s a torment about me that I don’t wish upon them.”

Tom announced in March that he would make his return to the NFL after a short retirement. “These past two months, I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Tom announced in his un-retirement statement. The NFL icon said retirement “will come” someday, “but it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible.” Tom said he would return to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL. “Unfished business LFG.”

Brady had the support of his family in this decision. “Here we go again!” Gisele, 41, commented on Tom’s announcement. “Let’s go lovvvey! (sic) Let’s go, Bucs!” Bridget, 51, also supported her ex’s return. “Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays. Congratulations [Tom], so proud of you!”