Britney Spears’ Fiance Sam Asghari Reveals How He Almost Ruined Their Engagement

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari revealed he almost ruined his marriage proposal! The fitness model, 28, popped the question to the “Toxic” singer, 40, back in September — but just days before, a photo emerged on social media of a round brilliant cut diamond ring engraved with the word “Lioness,” which is Sam’s nickname for her.

It turns out that Sam did take the photo in question, but posting it to Instagram was a total mistake. “A day before the proposal…I went to send it [a video of the ring on Instagram] to my sister, but I accidentally posted it for a few seconds,” he explained to Access Hollywood‘s Mario Lopez, referencing his sister Fay Asghari. “So the whole world got to see the ring…it was all over the news,” he explained. At the time, Sam claimed he had been “hacked” on social media.

He told Mario he “covered it up real quick” to Brit, and said he was “still looking around” for the perfect ring. “It’s a beautiful ring, made for a princess, but also from a hardworking man,” he said of the exquisite ring, designed by Forever Diamonds NY.

Britney and Sam both took to Instagram to confirm their happy news on Sept. 12. The Crossroads star was beaming with joy as she held up the ring for the camera next to Sam, writing “can’t f***ing believe it!!!!!!”

SAM GOT BRITNEY A RING WITH THE WORD LIONESS ON IT IN A NOW DELETED POST 😭💍🦁💜 pic.twitter.com/KEgN2EegwE — Fan Account (@TheSpearsRoom) September 10, 2021

Sam revealed that the proposal was “very extravagant” and no detail was left to spare for the pop icon. “It was very extravagant, and it was surprising. I did it the best way possible, but it’s something you’ve got to keep secret. Some things you have to keep between us,” he teased to Mario.

The pair have yet to walk down the aisle, but Britney confirmed she was pregnant earlier this month with their first child — and her third. “She’s amazing man…we’re both so excited and so thrilled,” Sam shared in the interview. He said he “doesn’t want to” find out the sex of their baby, but ultimately it would be “up to” Britney to know. The singer is also mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.