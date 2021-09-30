Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Celebrate Their Engagement With His Sister Fay — Photo

A family affair! Sam Asghari’s sister Fay looked over the moon for her brother and his fiancée Britney as they celebrated with some dessert.

Britney Spears, 39, is about to gain a new sister-in-law! The pop star celebrated her recent engagement to handsome fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, with his sister Fay Asghari with a special night out. Fay, who indicates she works as a “Board Certified Cosmetic Injector” on her Instagram, shared a sweet photo of the trio smiling at a dinner table as a delicious creme brûlée dessert sat in front of them.

“Congratulations to these love birds on their engagement,” Fay began her caption. “I’m so excited about this new chapter in your life! Love you both @samasghari @britneyspears,” the dark haired beauty added, along with a slew of emojis including a heart. Britney kept her long, blonde hair down for the photo. Smiling wide, she looked absolutely elated as she snuggled up to Fay, who matched Brit in black. Meanwhile, Sam looked dapper in a beige colored collared cardigan and gray t-shirt.

The couple took to Instagram to confirm their engagement on Sept. 12! Britney shared a short edited video to confirm the news, revealing her circle cut engagement ring on her left finger. “can’t f***ing believe it!!!!!!” she gushed in the caption, along with engagement ring emojis and a heart exclamation. In the video, Sam would be heard asking if she “liked” the ring before they appeared together on-camera. In a leaked photo to Sam’s Instagram earlier in the week, the stunning jewelry piece appeared to have his nickname for her — “Lioness” — inscribed into the ring.

The engagement news was a massive step for Britney, who alleged that her conservators did not want her to marry or have more children in a shocking court testimony back in June. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out…They don’t want me to have another baby,” she said. Sam has previously said he would like to have kids. Notably, Britney shares sons Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43.

As of Sept. 29, her father Jamie Spears, 68, has been suspended as her conservator. Britney and Sam have been vacationing on a tropical island to celebrate the news as the pop star takes one step closer to freedom.