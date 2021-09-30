See Pic

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Celebrate Their Engagement With His Sister Fay — Photo

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari
Shutterstock
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam go shopping at an outlet mall. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5091025 170519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spear's boyfriend Sam Asghari takes a solo stroll on the beach while on vacation in Maui. 05 May 2021 Pictured: Sam Asghari. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA752063_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
American superstar singer Britney Spears and personal trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari, at the beach in Miami. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5096819 090619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

A family affair! Sam Asghari’s sister Fay looked over the moon for her brother and his fiancée Britney as they celebrated with some dessert.

Britney Spears, 39, is about to gain a new sister-in-law! The pop star celebrated her recent engagement to handsome fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, with his sister Fay Asghari with a special night out. Fay, who indicates she works as a “Board Certified Cosmetic Injector” on her Instagram, shared a sweet photo of the trio smiling at a dinner table as a delicious creme brûlée dessert sat in front of them.

“Congratulations to these love birds on their engagement,” Fay began her caption. “I’m so excited about this new chapter in your life! Love you both @samasghari @britneyspears,” the dark haired beauty added, along with a slew of emojis including a heart. Britney kept her long, blonde hair down for the photo. Smiling wide, she looked absolutely elated as she snuggled up to Fay, who matched Brit in black. Meanwhile, Sam looked dapper in a beige colored collared cardigan and gray t-shirt.

The couple took to Instagram to confirm their engagement on Sept. 12! Britney shared a short edited video to confirm the news, revealing her circle cut engagement ring on her left finger. “can’t f***ing believe it!!!!!!” she gushed in the caption, along with engagement ring emojis and a heart exclamation. In the video, Sam would be heard asking if she “liked” the ring before they appeared together on-camera. In a leaked photo to Sam’s Instagram earlier in the week, the stunning jewelry piece appeared to have his nickname for her — “Lioness” — inscribed into the ring.

The engagement news was a massive step for Britney, who alleged that her conservators did not want her to marry or have more children in a shocking court testimony back in June. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out…They don’t want me to have another baby,” she said. Sam has previously said he would like to have kids. Notably, Britney shares sons Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43.

Related Gallery

Britney Spears: See Sexiest Photos Of The Singer

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

As of Sept. 29, her father Jamie Spears, 68, has been suspended as her conservator. Britney and Sam have been vacationing on a tropical island to celebrate the news as the pop star takes one step closer to freedom.