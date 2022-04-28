Jade Roper Admits She ‘Envisions’ Another Child With Tanner Tolbert: ‘I Just Love Babies’

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert aren’t ruling out adding another little one to their brood! “We said we were going to be done with three, but I always just envision another baby out there,” Jade told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while discussing the launch of Poise Ultra Thin Pads with Wings. “I don’t know if it’s now that [our youngest] Reed is 18 months and he’s becoming more of a toddler, and I see Ashley [Iaconetti] and Raven [Gates] with their newborns that I’m just like…I neeeed it! I just love babies. What’s weird is that, with all the hard parts of pregnancy, I love being pregnant, too. I almost think I want another baby because my life is stepping into a new chapter because I don’t have one [anymore] now that my son’s becoming a toddler.”

Jade and Tanner fell in love on season two of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 and were married the following year. Their daughter, Emmy, was born in 2017, followed by a son, Brooks, in 2019, and another son, Reed, in 2020.

Jade has always been open on social media when it comes to her children and personal life, but even she has some things that are off-limits. “Everyone has their privacy that needs to be respected,” she admitted. “I think when it comes to thinks that need to be talked about, those are the things we don’t want to keep off-limits. Like, I’m not going to share my child having a tantrum. I’m not going to put that out there. That’s their privacy. But I will talk about tantrums because that’s a real struggle we deal with as parents. But I think there are things that obviously you want to keep to yourself sometimes.”

One thing that Jade isn’t afraid to talk about is the struggles she faces as a mother, which is where her partnership with Poise comes in. Jade and her Bachelor in Paradise bestie, Carly Waddell, partnered with Poise to support women who may feel held back by bladder leaks, giving them the confidence to head into summer without having to worry about a leak thanks to the Ultra Thin Pads with Wings.

“We really just want to take the stigmas away from so many taboo topics about motherhood,” Jade explained. “We always say, nothing’s off limits. So with Poise, we’re talking about incontinence or bladder leaks that happen when you’re a mom. It’s just the reality, especially postpartum, and especially having three kids like I have! It’s just the truth. This is such a great partnership to us. We want to bring these women’s health topics to the forefront and make women feel like they can talk about it and that it’s normalized and that they’re not alone in it.”