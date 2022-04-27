Billie Eilish & Sarah Michelle Gellar Admit To Having Crushes On Each Other: ‘I’m Dead’

Billie Eilish, 20, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, are showing each other support and admiration in two new social media posts! It all started when the singer took to her Instagram story to answer a question a fan asked her about her “childhood crush.” Instead of answering with words, she posted a gorgeous photo of Sarah from her days playing the iconic role of Buffy in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Once Billie got attention for the post, Sarah didn’t take long to notice and took to her own Instagram to share a screenshot of the “Ocean Eyes” crooner’s admission and added her own admission in the caption.

“I’m dead. That’s all. I’m not a child anymore, but I totally have a crush on @billieeilish Ok… now that’s really all,” the caption read.

Sarah’s fans immediately responded with their own thoughts and many of them cheered on the two epic stars for loving on each other. “Billie has good taste 👏❤️,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “Billie only chooses the best. We love Buffy.” A third gushed, “Omggg this is everything!!!❤️❤️❤️” and a fourth shared, “This is so wholesome omg 😭😭.”

Billie is known for being open and honest whenever she can so her latest admission isn’t too much of a surprise. The talented musician has been a source of inspiration for her followers due to her humble and accepting nature and that was on full display when she recently laughed at herself after falling down at Coachella. In a video that was released this week, she can be seen tripping on stage at the event before making a cheeky comment.

“I just ate sh-t! Ouch!” she said before breaking out into a wicked laugh about the mishap. “You guys, I just ate ass up here,” she added. “I’m good. It was dark! Ouch! I tripped on the f**kin’ fire thing!”

Shortly after the incident, Billie explained what happened and was just as lighthearted about it all as before. “You guys, I seriously ate sh-t. Seriously. It was pitch black,” she said, according to a video sent to TMZ. “You see that square? This f-cking thing? I went de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face!” Her fans then started a “f-ck the square” chant, which seemed to delight her.