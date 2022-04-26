Harry Styles Defends Not ‘Labeling Everything’ About Himself, Including His Sexuality

Harry Styles isn’t in any rush to label himself or his sexuality! The “Watermelon Sugar” popstar explained that he feels like it’s an “outdated” concept to need to clarify who he is, including what his sexuality is, in a new interview with Better Homes And Gardens, published on Tuesday April 26. The 28-year-old singer made it clear that he feels like people should be more open and care less about how someone labels themselves.

While addressing the conversations he’s sparked by wearing dresses and waving pride flags, Harry explained that he felt like it was reductive to try to put him in a specific box. “The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter, and it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you’re checking,” he explained.

While he noted that he’s not necessarily looking to have himself labeled, he did say that he’s spoken to his friends about himself, but he still keeps his personal details mostly to himself. “I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine,” he said.

It’s no surprise that Harry wants to keep certain details of his life out of the spotlight. The singer recently explained why he keeps his relationship with Olivia Wilde mostly to himself. “I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life,” he said in a November interview with Dazed.

Speaking of his relationship with Olivia: fans got excited when the singer dropped the single “As It Was,” and a child could be heard saying, “Go on Harry, we want to say goodnight to you!” Fans thought it could’ve been Olivia’s son Otis, 8, or daughter Daisy, 5, but alas, it was neither! He revealed that it was filmmaker Ben Winston’s daughter Ruby, who is Harry’s goddaughter, in a new interview with Fan Breakfast. “That streak of calling me every night before bed and I missed it once and she wanted to let me know that she was quite angry with me about it. And then I dug it up in the studio one day and added it to the start of the song, and it just kind of stuck. I loved it,” he said.