Harry Styles Addresses Fan Theory That 1 Of Olivia Wilde’s Kids Is Talking On His New Song

In a new interview, Harry Styles revealed whose sweet little voice is on his new song ‘As It Was…’ and whether or not it is in fact Olivia Wilde’s kid.

Harry Styles finally spilled about the adorable childrens’ voice fans caught in the background of his new single ‘As It Was…’ and namely: whether or not the voice is that of one of his girlfriend Olivia Wilde‘s two children. Speaking to Fan Breakfast ahead of his new album, Harry revealed the true identity of the speaker who created the fan-favorite moment at the end.

Another surprise Harry Styles single, another internet apocalypse. In the past weeks, Harry dropped a one-two bombshell to the stans, sleuths, and naysayers alike. First, on Mar. 23, he shared the whimsical new cover art for his upcoming sophomore album, Harry’s House, where he rocked ballet flats and bell bottoms á la Julie the American Girl doll. Then just yesterday, he returned again with a new single ‘As It Was’ with an accompanying video.

At the end of the track, an adorable voice peeps: “Go on Harry, we want to say goodnight to you!” Fans immediately took in droves to social media with their theories about who it might be: and many signs pointed to one of Harry’s girlfriend, Olivia Wilde’s, children. Olivia shares son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 5, with ex-husband Jason Sudeikis.

Many fans had already begun speculating that the lyric “Leave America, two kids follower” referenced Olivia, Otis, and Daisy, and the voices at the end only added to suspicions ‘As It Was’ is all about Olivia. “so that kid at the beginning of the new harry styles single is olivia wilde and jason sudeikis’s kid right,” one person tweeted.

Ultimately, however, while chatting with Fan Breakfast, Harry ultimately debunked the theories, revealing that the voice actually belongs to his goddaughter, Ruby Winston, the daughter of British filmmaker Ben Winston. “It’s my goddaughter at the start of the song,” Harry revealed. “That streak of calling me every night before bed and I missed it once and she wanted to let me know that she was quite angry with me about it. And then I dug it up in the studio one day and added it to the start of the song, and it just kind of stuck. I loved it.” Though a glimpse at Harry’s relationship with Olivia’s two kids may have been in fans’ hearts, the real answer is far too sweet to be disappointed by!