Olivia Wilde Stuns In Sexy Floral Jumpsuit To Celebrate Harry Styles’ 28th Birthday

Happy birthday Harry! Olivia Wilde shared a brief glimpse into her beau’s birthday celebration in new photos on social media.

Olivia Wilde, 37, looked so gorgeous celebrating her boyfriend Harry Styles‘ birthday. The actress/director wore a floral brown Kwaidan Editions jumpsuit to the celebration in London on Feb. 2, the day after Harry turned 28. Olivia showed off her gorgeous attire on her Instagram Stories, and fans reposted the photos on social media as seen below.

In the first image, Olivia could be seen rocking her jumpsuit while standing behind a table of romantic candles and flowers. The Booksmart director appeared to be making a speech — possibly in honor of the birthday boy? The words “Happy Birthday” are visibly written on a chalk board in the background. Underneath, Olivia wrote “Happy happy” on her image.

Olivia showed off her cute outfit for a mirror selfie in her next IG Story. The star looked especially gorgeous thanks to her brown hair with light highlights. She flaunted her skinny figure in the photo, which she captioned, “Jumpsuit of my dreams.” Sadly, Harry didn’t pop up in his girlfriend’s footage, but we can assume the couple had tons of fun celebrating his special day.

Olivia and Harry have been going strong for over a year now. The famous pair found love while filming the upcoming movie Don’t Worry, Darling. However, they didn’t go public with their romance until a few months after Olivia split with longtime partner and fiancé Jason Sudeikis in November 2020. They were spotted holding hands at a wedding in January 2021, and since then, they haven’t been shy about engaging in hot PDA all around the globe.

The couple has barely spoken about their relationship. In a Dec. 2021 interview with Vogue, Olivia said she’s “happier than I’ve ever been” amidst her romance with Harry. The month prior, the former One Direction bandmate told Dazed magazine why he keeps his relationship with Olivia private. “I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life, Harry said.