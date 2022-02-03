See Pics

Olivia Wilde Stuns In Sexy Floral Jumpsuit To Celebrate Harry Styles’ 28th Birthday

Olivia Wilde; Harry Styles
Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
LUIS GUERRA JR/©2012 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 New York, New York, June 7, 2012 3rd annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at The New York Public Library in New York City. PGagu68 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR89980_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
8 December 2020. Emily Atack is seen here leaving The Palace Theatre in London after performing in 'The Understudy Live' along with Comedian Lee Mack. 08 Dec 2020 Pictured: Emily Atack. Photo credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720062_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrities attending Fran Cutlers Halloween party at The Berners Tavern. 31 Oct 2019 Pictured: Caggie Dunlop. Photo credit: MM / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA539428_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

Happy birthday Harry! Olivia Wilde shared a brief glimpse into her beau’s birthday celebration in new photos on social media.

Olivia Wilde, 37, looked so gorgeous celebrating her boyfriend Harry Styles‘ birthday. The actress/director wore a floral brown Kwaidan Editions jumpsuit to the celebration in London on Feb. 2, the day after Harry turned 28. Olivia showed off her gorgeous attire on her Instagram Stories, and fans reposted the photos on social media as seen below.

In the first image, Olivia could be seen rocking her jumpsuit while standing behind a table of romantic candles and flowers. The Booksmart director appeared to be making a speech — possibly in honor of the birthday boy? The words “Happy Birthday” are visibly written on a chalk board in the background. Underneath, Olivia wrote “Happy happy” on her image.

Olivia showed off her cute outfit for a mirror selfie in her next IG Story. The star looked especially gorgeous thanks to her brown hair with light highlights. She flaunted her skinny figure in the photo, which she captioned, “Jumpsuit of my dreams.” Sadly, Harry didn’t pop up in his girlfriend’s footage, but we can assume the couple had tons of fun celebrating his special day.

Olivia Wilde; Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde; Harry Styles (Photo: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Olivia Wilde -- Pics Of The Actress

Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Olivia Wilde wears a Harry Styles "Love On Tour" jacket for a solo lunch at a restaurant in Los Feliz. Pictured: Olivia Wilde BACKGRID USA 7 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Olivia Wilde gets dressed in a chic floral dress and sneakers for motherly duties in Los Angeles. Pictured: Olivia Wilde BACKGRID USA 15 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in True Botanicals campaign Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in a stunning new campaign for True Botanicals. The actress, who is dating hunky singer Harry Styles, strips off in an intimate campaign on the fifth anniversary of her partnership with the eco-luxury skincare brand. And she clearly feels comfort in her own skin as she makes the point that “sustainability is sexy”. The Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals campaign shot by photographer Guy Aroche “depicts the unexpected duality of a safe, sustainable skincare brand that’s equally sensual and luxurious.” Olivia said: “I think that there is this impression that responsibility and sustainability are inherently rational and boring. “But True Botanicals products are so sumptuous, decadent and luxurious, they’re proof that clean and safe skincare can be an indulgence. “I wanted to capture and show that sustainability is sexy.” True Botanicals founder Hillary Peterson said: “Five years ago, Olivia joined forces with True Botanicals on our mission to prove that safe, sustainable skincare can be equally luxurious and effective. “With this campaign, we continue to redefine luxury in the beauty industry with imagery that defies expectations of a natural brand.” True Botanicals was the first beauty brand in the world to have every single ingredient and sub-ingredient MADE SAFE® certified, one of the most rigorous safety certifications for environmental health. True Botanicals products are also vegan, cruelty-free and packaged using recyclable glass and FSC paper. True Botanicals products are available at truebotanicals.com and select Nordstrom stores in the United States. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. 13 Oct 2021 Pictured: Olivia Wilde poses nude and topless in new campaign for eco-luxury skincare brand True Botanicals. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. Photo credit: Olivia Wilde x True Bota

Olivia and Harry have been going strong for over a year now. The famous pair found love while filming the upcoming movie Don’t Worry, Darling. However, they didn’t go public with their romance until a few months after Olivia split with longtime partner and fiancé Jason Sudeikis in November 2020. They were spotted holding hands at a wedding in January 2021, and since then, they haven’t been shy about engaging in hot PDA all around the globe.

The couple has barely spoken about their relationship. In a Dec. 2021 interview with Vogue, Olivia said she’s “happier than I’ve ever been” amidst her romance with Harry. The month prior, the former One Direction bandmate told Dazed magazine why he keeps his relationship with Olivia private. “I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life, Harry said.