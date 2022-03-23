Harry Styles Rocks Ballet Flats On The Cover Of His New Album ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles is stylin’ as usual, this time in designer ballet flats on the cover of his upcoming album ‘Harry’s House.’ See the glamorous details here!

Harry Styles just announced he has a forthcoming album, Harry’s House, on his Instagram Wednesday, and he looked more stylish than ever in the process! The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, posted the album cover art to his page on March 23 and announced the release date of the record: May 20. He also sported a full wardrobe by designer Molly Goddard, wearing a white “Iwona” blouse with red designs ($766), wide leg “Jorg” jeans ($634), and white “Albie” ballerina flats that tied up at the ankles ($501). All the pieces were straight from the British designer’s Spring 2022 collection.

Although Harry has a new album coming out, he’s been keeping somewhat of a low profile lately when it comes to his sweetheart, Oliva Wilde. The two were spotted out on Feb. 3 going on a day date in honor of Harry’s 28th birthday. The couple was seen in London at the Royal Academy of Arts and getting a glimpse of the Francis Bacon: Man and Beast exhibition. A fan snapped photos, which can be seen on Daily Mail, of Harry and Olivia amidst all the other patrons.

Both Harry and Olivia went casual for the outing, as Harry wore a green jacket and jeans while Olivia sported a beige jacket and brown pants. This is one of their first public dates in months.

Moreover, An eyewitness told Daily Mail that “Harry and Olivia looked like they were having lots of fun as they browsed the gallery… They didn’t hold hands, but you could still see their closeness as they admired the art together.”

The pair continues to go strong in their relationship, as Olivia noted in an interview for Vogue for their January 2022 issue. During her interview, the Don’t Worry Darling filmmaker got candid about her past relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis, 46, and her present romance to Harry Styles, 27.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” the actor-director stated when addressing the scandal-tinged press that erupted after she and Harry were spotted holding hands at a wedding just two months after her split from Jason. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

She added, “I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”