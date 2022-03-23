See Pic

Harry Styles Rocks Ballet Flats On The Cover Of His New Album ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles
Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Harry Styles performing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway, Shanghai, China - 20 Nov 2017
Harry Styles poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on . Styles turns 28 on Feb. 1 Celebrity Birthdays - Jan. 30-Feb. 5, Los Angeles, United States - 14 Mar 2021
Harry Styles - British single - Watermelon Sugar 41st BRIT Awards, Show, The O2 Arena, London, UK - 11 May 2021 Wearing Gucci
Harry Styles performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza, in New York Harry Styles Performs on NBC's Today Show, New York, USA - 26 Feb 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

Harry Styles is stylin’ as usual, this time in designer ballet flats on the cover of his upcoming album ‘Harry’s House.’ See the glamorous details here!

Harry Styles just announced he has a forthcoming album, Harry’s House, on his Instagram Wednesday, and he looked more stylish than ever in the process! The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, posted the album cover art to his page on March 23 and announced the release date of the record: May 20. He also sported a full wardrobe by designer Molly Goddard, wearing a white “Iwona” blouse with red designs ($766), wide leg “Jorg” jeans ($634), and white “Albie” ballerina flats that tied up at the ankles ($501). All the pieces were straight from the British designer’s Spring 2022 collection.

Although Harry has a new album coming out, he’s been keeping somewhat of a low profile lately when it comes to his sweetheart, Oliva Wilde. The two were spotted out on Feb. 3 going on a day date in honor of Harry’s 28th birthday. The couple was seen in London at the Royal Academy of Arts and getting a glimpse of the Francis Bacon: Man and Beast exhibition. A fan snapped photos, which can be seen on Daily Mail, of Harry and Olivia amidst all the other patrons.

Both Harry and Olivia went casual for the outing, as Harry wore a green jacket and jeans while Olivia sported a beige jacket and brown pants. This is one of their first public dates in months.

Moreover, An eyewitness told Daily Mail that “Harry and Olivia looked like they were having lots of fun as they browsed the gallery… They didn’t hold hands, but you could still see their closeness as they admired the art together.”

Related Gallery

Harry Styles' Hottest Photos: The Sexiest Photos Of 1D Stud

EXCLUSIVE: *NO WEB UNTIL 2330 BST 1ST AUG* Harry Styles sports new facial hair while jogging in Rome. 24 Jul 2020 Pictured: Harry Styles. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA690650_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Harry Styles enjoyed a day off on the Gold Coast with a game of Beach Volleyball. Harry looked happy to be out in the sun showing off his abs and tattoo's. One Direction are currently touring Australia on their sold out "Take Me Home" tour. Pictured: Harry Styles Ref: SPL1048099 191013 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Harry Styles is mobbed by fans and photogs as he needs help from Kristen Stewart's bodyguard to get through the chaos. The One Direction singer who was seen at LAX was ushered to his car, but the car was not there. On his way back into the terminal, Kristen Stewart's bodyguard (blue shirt) who was there waiting for Kristen Stewart took charge and ushered Styles into safety until his car arrived. Pictured: Harry Styles Ref: SPL1212576 200116 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Harry Styles
Harry Styles as the Grammy Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock).

The pair continues to go strong in their relationship, as Olivia noted in an interview for Vogue for their January 2022 issue. During her interview, the Don’t Worry Darling filmmaker got candid about her past relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis, 46, and her present romance to Harry Styles, 27.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” the actor-director stated when addressing the scandal-tinged press that erupted after she and Harry were spotted holding hands at a wedding just two months after her split from Jason. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

She added, “I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”