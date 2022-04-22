Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Blissfully Kiss Just Days Before Shocking Arrest After Barbados Vacation

Another photo of Rihanna and her beau, A$AP Rocky, has been shared, just days before the “L$D” rapper was put in handcuffs at Los Angeles International Airport. In the sweet pic, taken April 17, the couple was pictured again enjoying their time on a blissful vacation in Barbados, aka RiRi’s hometown. A very pregnant Rihanna, dressed in a skimpy bikini top and multi-colored crochet skirt, was seen going in for the kiss as the pair visited a local coconut stand. The couple, who are expecting their first child together seemingly very soon, looked happier than ever, unaware of A$AP’s impending arrest.

Although A$AP’s arrest was traumatic for all parties involved, a source has EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that Rihanna has been focusing on staying calm for the last stretch of her pregnancy. “Rihanna doesn’t know what to feel right now,” the source explained. “She was completely shocked when they were approached by law enforcement. Rihanna never imagined she’d be involved with something like this and especially not with her pregnancy and everything else going on. Rihanna was absolutely not expecting for things to go down how they did, and this is really the last thing she needs right now.”

The source continued to say that the “Stay” singer is just trying to remain “calm, happy, and positive” amidst the troubling situation, knowing that, ultimately, “everything will be okay.”

A$AP was arrested upon touching down in the states after his vacation, but later posted $550,000 bail to be released. He was photographed leaving LAPD headquarters surrounded by several officers after his arrest for a 2021 shooting. The rapper was seen leaving the police HQ and heading into a black SUV in the rear parking lot of the facility, several hours after he was detained at the airport.

The Los Angelis Sherriff’s Department confirmed to HollywoodLife that A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) was “charged at 12:42 with assault with a deadly weapon.” As for the event that contributed to his arrest, On Nov. 5, 2021, around 10:15 pm, an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Ave. and Argyle Ave. in Hollywood, according to the LAPD police department. The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. The victim allegedly sustained injuries to their left hand, according to NBC News.