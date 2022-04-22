Kendall Jenner Proves She’s Ready For The Summer By Posing In A Zebra-Print Bikini: Watch

Kendall Jenner is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old supermodel posted a video of herself wearing a Same Beaded Triangle Top in Zebra while posing in her kitchen with her new red hair.

In the video, Kendall went completely makeup-free and had her bright red hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves. She gave the camera a kissy face and a smile as she zoomed out at one point to show off her cleavage in the tiny bikini. We loved Kendall’s bikini and the best part is, that it retails for just $95.

Kendall has been on a roll with bikini pics lately and aside from this swimsuit, she recently posted a sexy photo of herself completely topless while wearing a pair of tiny, bright blue Sommer Swim Rocha Cheeky Bikini Bottoms in Sirius. In the photo, Kendall posed by the pool while covering up her chest with one harm while the other hand held a bottle of 818 Tequila.

When Kendall isn’t rocking sexy bikinis, she’s wearing crop tops and one of our favorite recent looks from her was at a Magic Hour With 818 Tequila event at Mama Shelter in Hollywood on April 13.

For the event, Kendall wore a tight white cropped tank top that put her toned abs on full display. She styled the top with a high-waisted John Galliano Printed Denim Skirt that was covered in a cool black sketch pattern while the front had a plunging slit that showed off her long, toned legs.

As for her glam, Kendall had her new, bright red hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves while a red smokey eye and a glossy red lip topped her look off.